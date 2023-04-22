Appointments: the government “freezes” Donnarumma to CDP, and a general manager case breaks out in Leonardo

ROMA – Appointments at the top of the state giants always hold the table. After the clash between the forces of the majority for the division of seats, in particular for the role of president and CEO, some managerial implications. The first concerns the outgoing ad of Terna, Stefano Donnarummawhile the second case calls into question Lorenzo Marianione of the candidates for the top of the group Leonardo.

Donnarumma, in fact, is to be considered a “collateral victim”. Despite being Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s candidate to the seat of number one of the Enel group, in place of the non-reconfirmed Francesco Staracein the last few days he has found himself out of office. Forza Italia and Lega have won the tug of war for Enelwhere they imposed respectively the former number one of Eni Paolo Scaroni (to the presidency) e Flavio Cattaneo (such as). Also for the latter a return to state companies having already led Rai (as general manager) and Terna.

The problem is that the premier had already booked the top of the company that manages the electricity grid for Josephine of Foggia (currently CEO of the Italian division of Nokia), wishing to nominate the first female manager at the head of one of the state giants. Donnarumma was thus diverted to a subsidiary of Cash Deposit Loans. In particular, it should become ad di Cdp venture capital, the former strategic investment fundwhich has now become the vehicle that accompanies innovative start-ups in their growth.

But the appointment is currently blocked: passing from one subsidiary of CDP (Terna) to another, Donnarumma should give up the severance package (a few million euros). Furthermore, an agreement on the annual salary has not yet been reached, which cannot be higher than that of the CDP CEO. The Ministry of the Treasury took a few days to verify the regulation on severance pay and Donnarumma’s requests.

The case of Leonardo is different. The former Minister of the Environment has been indicated as head of the Defense and Security company Roberto Cingolani, at the time indicated at Cinquestelle altitude and now wanted by the premier. In the final sprint he won Lorenzo Mariani, currently CEO of the Mbda missile company controlled by Leonardo, supported by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. In the tug of war within the Brothers of Italy, Crosetto had obtained that Mariani could rise to general manager. And here the problem arises.

Cingolani will take the place of Alessandro Profumowho six years ago when he was appointed had only taken the position of managing director and not general manager (as almost always happens, also because the general manager has a higher salary than the CEO), a position maintained in recent years by a other manager, Lucio Valerio Cioffi. Cingolani, on the other hand, will also take on the position of general manager: a conflict has thus arisen, in which Mariani could not accept a role with a lower grade and thus remain at the head of the subsidiary which, among other things, is obtaining positive economic results.