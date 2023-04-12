Appointments, majority clash for Paolo Scaroni: Meloni does not give in

Il government keep arguing about them by name of state-owned subsidiaries, the game is not over yet five big companies: Eni, Enel, Poste, Leonardo and Terna. Meloni has obtained the last word on the managing directors, all chosen by the premier, but on the presidencies now – we read in the Corriere della Sera – it is a clash with the Lega and Fi. In the middle of the night everything was still up in the air. Melons is determined to impose “competent profiles” that do not turn up their noses in Italy, let alone abroad. The decision to entrust the leadership of a strategic company like Leonardo to Roberto crawlers, a former minister in the Draghi government, was dissatisfied with the executive half, while the choice of Giuseppe Zafarana as president should go smoothly. Claudius Descalzi and Matthew Of the infantryman remain respectively to Eni and Poste, Stefano Donnarumma should leave Terna for Enel and Giuseppina of Foggia she will be the first female CEO of a listed company.

When it came to discussing the presidencies and then how to compensate for the frustration of Salvini e Tajani, the cog – continues the Corriere – is jammed on the name of Paolo Scaroni. For the manager who sat in ENI’s most important seat for a decade, he fought hard Gianni Letta on behalf Berlusconi. Not without tension. The president of Milan seemed destined all’Enel and then at Later and perhaps he will manage to land the presidency of the energy giant, but the crux, as a minister whispers, is that «Giorgia really doesn’t want it». Even yesterday, closed for hours in Palazzo Chigi with the two deputy prime ministers, she remained motionless. Not only because Scaroni is the man of agreements with the Russian Gazprom, but also because it is “from the old circle” and Meloni wants to give some sign of discontinuity. There Lega is in boiling. Proof of it is the halt of the Northern League Molinari to the premier, that “would be bizarre that it was only one party a indicate i nomi at the expense of others”.

