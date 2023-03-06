It is the most popular apprenticeship, but the number of learners is decreasing. Now the KV wants to become more modern.

Despite a decline in the number of apprentices since 2014, KV is still by far the most popular apprenticeship in Switzerland. More than 12,000 young people complete a commercial apprenticeship every year. This was launched exactly 150 years ago by the Swiss Commercial Association.

A lot is different today: KV apprentice, 1967

Commercial Association Switzerland



“In addition to mathematical and linguistic talent, a commercial career also requires character suitability.” This is how the meaningful off-voice sounds in the film of the commercial association from 1967. Much in the film has fallen out of time, one thing is probably still true today: “What is required above all: adaptability, perseverance, discretion, love of order, honesty.”

Efficient work: booking machine from 1967

Commercial Association Switzerland



The Swiss Commercial Association is celebrating its 150th anniversary with the eventful history of the most popular apprenticeship in Switzerland, with old documents, videos, silent films and audio reports here worked up:

Looking back shows that the training for prospective business people has changed constantly. Technical progress changed the job profile. “With this machine, you can make a booking much more efficiently and with less effort,” said a sophisticated calculator in 1967. That, too, has long since become history with the PC.

Because of digitization: 100,000 jobs are at risk

SRF



Today, in view of the advancing digitization, the main question is: do we still need so many trained business people? According to one, up to 100,000 jobs are at risk Studycommissioned by the association.

We’re not running out of work.

Christian Zünd, Managing Director of the Swiss Commercial Association, still believes in the future of commercial apprenticeships. “Certain routine activities are eliminated, but other activities are added. I am convinced that we will not run out of work.” The work becomes even more exciting and interesting. But you have to prepare the young people for the requirements.

Fit for the future – with reforms

Because the professional world is changing and with it the demands on young business people, a reform for the commercial apprenticeship was worked out, according to the commercial association. The reform will come into effect in August of this year. The aim is to teach more digital skills. But it also means: less language instruction, but more practical skills.

More than 12,000 young people complete a commercial apprenticeship every year.

Keystone/Christian Beutler



“I support that. Much of the school system is a bit outdated, and teaching is often frontal,” says Ivana Skaro, junior manager at Raiffeisenbank in Altstätten SG. With the reform, the prospective merchants work more independently. “There isn’t someone sitting behind you all the time and telling you what to do,” says Skaro. “Team and social skills are encouraged more: with group work and projects, and the learners have to take the lead”.

Criticism of the KV reform

Not everyone is enthusiastic about the reform plans. The Zurich Banking Association, for example, criticized the elimination of teaching subjects in favor of areas of competence and the abandonment of doctoral studies. The banking association feared that the level of commercial apprenticeships would drop.

The association sticks to its criticism, but can now live with it. This is because the reform is being implemented flexibly and quality is being maintained. The connection to the vocational baccalaureate is secured, writes Daniel Hunziker, President of the Banking Association.

But why has the number of commercial apprentices been decreasing since 2014? The commercial association can only speculate about this. Reasons are the competition from the grammar school and the emergence of new apprenticeships. But Christian Zünd thinks: “The commercial apprenticeship still has its essential justification, and it needs people who learn from the ground up in business.”