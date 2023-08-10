Apprenticeships: Germany in the trainee crisis

More than every fourth apprenticeship position in Germany is contractually terminated prematurely. In 2021, the so-called contract termination rate among trainees was 26.7 percent, according to statistics from the Federal Institute for Vocational Training (BIBB). In a long-term comparison, the rate has risen in almost every year since the turn of the millennium. For comparison: in 2005, 19.9 percent of the contracts were terminated.

The numbers are also worrying because it has not been possible to find suitable applicants for a large number of training positions for years – and yet tens of thousands of young people regularly cannot find a place despite applying. A look at the occupations reveals significant differences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

