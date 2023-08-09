Apprenticeships: Germany in the trainee crisis

More than every fourth apprenticeship position in Germany is contractually terminated prematurely. In 2021, the most recent year of the survey, the so-called contract termination rate among trainees was 26.7 percent. In a long-term comparison, it has increased by a few decimal places in almost every year since the turn of the millennium. The only exceptions were 2014 and the first Corona year 2020. The previous high was recorded in 2019 at 26.9 percent. For comparison: in 2005, 19.9 percent of the contracts were terminated.

The numbers are also worrying because it has not been possible to find suitable applicants for a large number of training positions for years – and yet tens of thousands of young people regularly cannot find a place despite applying. From October to July, 500,000 training positions were reported. About half – around 230,000 – are still vacant. “We are heading towards a massive problem of skilled workers,” warns Friedrich Hubert Esser, President of the Federal Institute for Vocational Training (BIBB).

The authority also records the statistics on the termination of contracts and emphasizes that not every termination of a contract means a termination of the apprenticeship. Many trainees would also change companies. The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) estimates the actual dropout rate to be around half of all terminations – i.e. around 13 percent.

More about work

Significant deterioration

However, the latest figures from Baden-Württemberg underpin the negative trend. There, the rate of trainees who leave the vocational school with a degree fell to 78 percent in 2022. For Baden-Württemberg, one of the most important federal states for vocational training, this is a historic low. Ten years earlier, the rate was 85 percent.

also read

“Contract solutions are legitimate. Sometimes it just doesn’t fit between the company and the trainee,” says Achim Dercks, Deputy General Manager of the DIHK to WELT. The increase in the rate reflects the growing supply of vacancies – which leads to more turnover. “Trainees then switch to what they consider a more attractive profession or another company,” says Dercks. “Nevertheless, every contractual solution is of course one too many. Because those who are not trained today will not be qualified tomorrow.”

Often there is “a disappointment on both sides”. For the companies, liquidations mean a “futile investment”. According to a BIBB calculation from 2012, each termination costs a company an average of 6,800 euros. In the meantime, the value should have risen again.

Among Germans, the termination rate was around 25 percent, trainees with foreign nationality are almost ten percent higher. In eastern Germany, contracts have been terminated more frequently in recent years, currently it is almost four percent more than in the western German federal states. The worst performer is Berlin, where 34 percent of contracts are terminated.

Source: Infographic WORLD

There are also significant differences when looking at the occupations. While only four to seven percent of the contracts are canceled in the training courses for administrative and legal clerks, biology laboratory assistants and electronics technicians, it is almost half for beauticians, specialist salespeople in the food trade and building cleaners. At the bottom, with 50.8 percent, are system catering specialists.

“Although – or maybe even because – there has never been so much material, the majority of young people do not feel well informed about the demands of working life and the various professions,” says Sandra Warden, Managing Director for Labor Market and Vocational Training at the Dehoga Gastroverband. “Consequently, they justify dropping out or changing courses by saying that they had imagined the training to be different.” Every apprenticeship is demanding and requires perseverance. “That seems to be less of a trend today, also because young people know that the demographic situation means they have a lot more options than they used to.”

also read

Certificates, seminars, workshops

The main reason for contract terminations in building cleaning is that trainees have received another training position, says Steffi Reuter, Managing Director of the Federal Guild Association of Building Cleaning Trades.

This does not surprise Bernd Fitzenberger. “After dropping out of a training place, the majority of young people can count on further attractive training place offers,” says the director of the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB). The effect is particularly pronounced in occupations with working conditions that are perceived as less attractive and low pay.

The lockdown policy of the past Corona years also had an impact on the market, according to the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH). Career orientation was very limited or non-existent at the time. “As a result, many young people decided on professions that were unsuitable for them.” In this context, IAB director Fitzenberger speaks of “increasing uncertainty among young people with regard to their specific career aspirations, which has increased with the Corona crisis.”

Source: Infographic WORLD

In addition, because of the great need for skilled workers, companies also give “significantly weaker young people a training opportunity”, as the ZDH says. Training is often discontinued or interrupted in order to acquire the necessary skills.

Migration also has an effect. Increasing numbers of young people who are immigrating are terminating their contract prematurely because of language difficulties in order to first reach the language level required for vocational school. According to the association, more than every third contract termination takes place during the probationary period, and another 30 percent in the first year of training.

The question of solutions remains. Many students have hardly any contact with craft trades throughout their schooling and, particularly at grammar schools, they mainly receive information about courses of study during their careers orientation, criticizes the trades association.

Generation Z reacts differently to stress

“The most important thing is certainly a practical career orientation,” agrees Warden vom Dehoga. But trainers should also show more appreciation and respect. “Trainers have to be prepared for the fact that the so-called Generation Z reacts differently to feelings such as being overwhelmed and stress, but also to boredom or crises of meaning than young people did in the past.”

Achim Dercks emphasizes the importance of so-called training ambassadors: trainees who go from their companies to the schools and report on their training at eye level. In addition to incentives such as bonuses for good learning results, subsidies for the Germany ticket or a subscription to the gym, early internships during school days should be encouraged.

also read

The Berlin state politicians, for example, want to take political countermeasures with the so-called training levy. Companies that do not provide training should pay into a fund. However, this misjudges the actual situation on the training market, criticizes the Berlin Chamber of Industry and Commerce President Sebastian Stietzel.

Although the companies could create more training offers, they would not have any influence on whether these are actually accepted. Because this statistic is also alarming: 30 percent of the trainees in the capital do not start their job at all, despite being accepted.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

