Home » Apprenticeships: the number of apprentices has decreased
Business

Apprenticeships: the number of apprentices has decreased

by admin
Apprenticeships: the number of apprentices has decreased

Fewer and fewer learners: These sectors are affected – and in these cantons young people are taking the Matura

Over 70,000 apprentices are starting their careers these days. Measured against the number of people in work, their share has decreased. However, there are major differences depending on the industry and canton. What is the trend for the next decade?

The proportion of trainees compared to those in employment has decreased throughout Switzerland in recent years. The picture shows an apparatus glass blower in training.

Bild: Christian Beutler/Keystone

Putting on the special work clothes for the first time, picking up the tools or setting up the company laptop: more than 70,000 apprentices are starting an apprenticeship in Switzerland these days. That’s a lot – but there are still thousands of vacancies with apprenticeships starting in 2023 (CH Media reported). And there were already significantly more young people who started a new apprenticeship in the summer, as figures from the Federal Statistical Office (BFS) show.

See also  White Mood aims to develop its leadership role in the retail market

You may also like

Louisiana Woman Files Lawsuit Against Manufacturers of Ozempic...

Resolution 9 of 08/01/2023 – Participation in the...

Coltene is satisfied and relies on new products

Piazza Affari restarts the engines. Crazy about Mps

Will Edelweiss fly to Namibia soon? That’s what...

Africa: do not give in to conditional aid...

Apple’s Three Consecutive Revenue Decline: Can India Save...

Gebrüder Weiss supplies Croatian islands with electric tricycles

Fassino: “I didn’t say to increase the compensation,...

Thirst for non-alcoholic beers increases

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy