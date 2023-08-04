Apprenticeships: the number of apprentices has decreased

Fewer and fewer learners: These sectors are affected – and in these cantons young people are taking the Matura

Over 70,000 apprentices are starting their careers these days. Measured against the number of people in work, their share has decreased. However, there are major differences depending on the industry and canton. What is the trend for the next decade?

The proportion of trainees compared to those in employment has decreased throughout Switzerland in recent years. The picture shows an apparatus glass blower in training.

Bild: Christian Beutler/Keystone

Putting on the special work clothes for the first time, picking up the tools or setting up the company laptop: more than 70,000 apprentices are starting an apprenticeship in Switzerland these days. That’s a lot – but there are still thousands of vacancies with apprenticeships starting in 2023 (CH Media reported). And there were already significantly more young people who started a new apprenticeship in the summer, as figures from the Federal Statistical Office (BFS) show.

