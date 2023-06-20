Approaching the level of southern Europe: Germany’s new weakness

Not long ago, Germany was considered a dumping country in some sectors. Belgium, for example, asked the European Commission to take action against German butchers in 2013.

The accusation: the companies would depress the wages of their employees through work contracts and unfairly undercut Belgian competitors with their dumping wages. And low wages were considered the dirty secret of German medium-sized companies.

There can be no more talk of that today. Data from the European Commission updated on Monday show that the German economy has lost considerable competitiveness compared to other EU countries in recent years due to rising wages.

In terms of price competitiveness, Germany is getting closer and closer, especially to southern European economies such as Italy and Spain.

More about location D

Chance of a quick return

Before the outbreak of the financial and economic crisis, there was a gap between the German economy and those of southern European countries such as Italy, Spain and Greece: the German economy was far more competitive than its counterparts in the southern euro countries.

also read

Eurojackpot advertorials online

The most impressive sign of this were the unit labor costs, which were far higher than in Germany in the crisis countries. Unit labor costs are a key indicator of a location’s competitiveness – at least in terms of price.

The level of wages and other labor costs alone says little about how well a location can keep up with the competition. Ultimately, it comes down to how productive the employees are.

If they do a lot, they can be competitive despite higher costs. The decisive factor is therefore how high the labor costs are per unit produced – the unit labor costs.

Source: Infographic WORLD

When the crisis broke out in 2008, unit labor costs in southern Europe were well above those in Germany. In other words, the wages of the workers there were higher than their productivity would have justified.

In terms of price, the national economies were far less competitive than Germany, for example. Factors such as employee training, the machines they work with and the size of the company are decisive for productivity. There are many small firms in southern Europe that tend to be less productive.

The index figures compiled by the EU Commission show that Germany has been converging more and more on the southern European countries in terms of relative unit costs since 2009 – and vice versa.

Since 2009, relative unit labor costs in Greece have fallen by 20 percent, while in Germany they have risen by 14 percent over the same period. The relative unit labor costs indicate how high the costs are compared to the euro zone.

also read

The data from the European statistical office, Eurostat, also illustrate Germany’s dwindling competitiveness compared to southern European economies.

An evaluation of the data by the major Italian bank Unicredit shows that the significant gap in competitiveness between Germany and southern European countries such as Spain has steadily narrowed since the euro debt crisis.

“The development can be explained by a mixture of factors,” says Tullia Bucco, the author of the analysis. “Layoffs, productivity increases and wage restraint in southern European countries play a role.”

Unit labor costs up everywhere since 2020

At the same time, wages in Germany have risen faster than employee productivity. By the outbreak of the pandemic, the gap in competitiveness had halved.

It has recently shrunk further, mainly because Germany has not only lost competitiveness in absolute terms, but also in relative terms. Unit labor costs have risen everywhere since 2020, after all high inflation is putting economic pressure on workers with low salaries in particular.

However, in Germany – and France – wages and unit labor costs have recently risen far more sharply than in Italy or Spain. According to the Unicredit study, labor costs in Germany have outpaced largely stagnant productivity.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

According to the Commission figures, since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, relative unit labor costs in Greece have fallen by another five percent, in Italy and Portugal by almost three percent and in Spain by at least one percent. In Germany, on the other hand, they have increased by 2.3 percent in recent years.

“The development of unit labor costs fits the overall economic picture that Germany is giving,” says Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Bank. “Germany has lost a great deal of its competitiveness. While the crisis countries have implemented the structural reforms prescribed for them in recent years, practically nothing has happened in Germany. In the Merkel years, there were almost no major reforms in Germany that would have made the country more competitive.”

And this trend is likely to continue this year. “The latest wage settlements in Germany indicate that wages will rise faster than before in the coming quarters,” says Bucco. “This should further close the gap in competitiveness between Germany and southern European countries.”

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

