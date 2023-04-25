April 25 in Milan, not just a procession: open museums and trips out of town

Il April 25 in Milan: an occasion to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the Liberation, but also a day of celebration which comes to the end of what for many has been a long bridge that began on Saturday 22 April. Sobered up the Design week he was born in Fuorisalone, the city does not stop and offers many activities to enjoy the day. In fact, museums promote extraordinary openings with a rich variety of exhibitions and displays. Open doors, among others, to the Museo del Novecento, the Civic Museum of Natural History, the Pinacoteca di Brera, the Mudec – Museum of Cultures and the Castello Sforzesco.

The main exhibitions that can be visited in Milan on April 25: from Magritte to the Gonzagas

Among the special initiatives designed in particular for the little ones, it should be noted Holiday Top Stop, al National Museum of Science and Technology. An opportunity to learn while having fun in the various workshops set up, divided by age group.

Al Mudecs the exhibition can be visited “Dalí, Magritte, Man Ray and Surrealism: Masterpieces from the Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum”, with 180 works including paintings, sculptures, drawings, documents, artifacts. To the Polytechnic 90 years are celebrated Guido Crepax. Al Scala Museum tribute instead to the hundredth anniversary of the birth of Franco Zeffirelli. Al Cathedral Museum of Milan protagonists instead the Gonzaga tapestries, with the preparatory drawings for the famous series of the Stories of Moses presented to the public for the first time since the restoration. At the Ventura Space XI until 4 June the “thrilling exhibition” can be visited Serial Killer Exhibition, new format dedicated to the exploration of the most remote corners of the mind.

Milan: last days for Bubble World

Finally, we point out an exhibition that is still open for a few more days: Bubble Worldin the spaces Lampo Scalo Farini: a suggestive and fun immersive experience dedicated to the world of bubbles

25 April outside Milan: events in Morimondo, Gaggiano, Abbiategrasso

For those thinking of a trip out of town to easily accessible places, there are three appointments to mark. There Milk Festival a Morimondo the demonstration Flowers and Art on the Naviglio in Gaggiano and visit it great Ferris wheel of Abbiategrasso. In fact, April 25th is also the feast of San Giorgio, the patron saint of milkmen. In the village of Morimondo there will be agri-food, hobby and food markets. Guided tours, workshops, entertainment for children are also possible. In Gaggiano, on the other hand, there is a market of plants and flowers, artistic crafts, food and wine throughout the day at the Alzaia, with stands but also entertainment, music, creative workshops and itinerant shows for the little ones. In Piazza Castello in Abbiategrasso until 7 May the Grand Roue 34 is open to the public, a 34-metre high Ferris wheel illuminated with multicolor LED projectors.

The demonstration of April 25 in the Duomo in Milan

On the civic and political front, April 25 in Milan is naturally synonymous with a demonstration. The traditional procession will start at 2.00 pm from Porta Venezia, arriving in Piazza Duomo. Here the event from the slogan “A great April 25th for democracy and the Constitution”. The interventions of Joseph Salamayor of Milan; Luigi BarraCisl general secretary; Maria Pia Garavagliapresident of the National Association of Christian Partisans; Farida Elashwal, student; Dario Venegoni, national president of Aned; Aldo Tortorella, Partisan; Gianfra

