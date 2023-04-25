April 25, Mattarella: “The constitution is the daughter of the anti-fascist struggle”

Mattarella arrives in Cuneo after Rome: the speech on the occasion of 25 April

After the morning spent in Rome, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella arrived at the park of the Cuneo Resistance for the celebrations of April 25 accompanied by the Minister of Defence Crosetti and by the Chief of Defense Staff Giuseppe Dragon cable. The president laid a laurel wreath at the sculptor’s monument Umberto Mastroianni in memory of the Resistance, holding back for a moment of recollection. “If you want to go on pilgrimage, to the place where our Constitution was born, go to the mountains where the partisans fell, to the prisons where they were imprisoned, to the fields where they were hanged, wherever an Italian died, to redeem freedom and dignity: go there, young people, in thought, because our Constitution was born there. It was Piero Calamandrei who addressed these words to a group of young students at the Humane Society in Milan in 1955″, began the president Sergio Mattarella speaking from Cuneo on the occasion of 25 April.

“And it is here then, in Cuneo, in the land of 34 Gold Medals to military valor and of the 174 awarded the Silver Medal, of the 228 bronze medals for the Resistance. The land of the twelve thousand partisans, of the two thousand fallen in combat and of the two thousand six hundred victims of the Nazi-fascist massacres. It is here that the Republic today celebrates its roots, celebrates Liberation Day,” Mattarella said.

“The Resistance was above all a moral revolt of patriots against fascism for national redemption. A popular uprising that involved the older generation of anti-fascists”, said the president. “The list of places affected in the Cuneo area composes a painful litany and sounds like a prayer. I want to remind them. Were decorated with gold, silver or bronze medals, or with war crosses: Cuneo, the entire Province, Alba, Boves, Borgo San Dalmazzo, Dronero; Clavesana, Peveragno, Cherasco, Busca, Costigliole Saluzzo, Genòla, Trinità, Venasca, Ceva, Pamparato; Mondovì, Priola, Castellino Tanaro, Garessio, Roburent, Paesana, Narzòle, Rossana, Savigliano; Barge, San Damiano Macra, Villanova Mondovì. The Republic bows to the memory of the victims and the suffering of the inhabitants,” Mattarella said.

“The country’s crisis required a decisive moment, for a new idea of ​​community, after the failure of the previous one. It was a question of transfusing the authentic soul of the nation into the state. To give life to a new Italy. Commitment and promise fulfilled in these 75 years of the Republican Constitution. A Republic founded on the Constitution, daughter of the anti-fascist struggle“.

“Hard was the struggle to ensure Italy’s survival in the catastrophe to which fascism had led it. Soldiers from other countries helped us, who became friends and solid allies: many of them are buried in Italy”, said the president. “As the plaque affixed to the Town Hall of this city states, on the eighth anniversary of the killing of Galimberti, if ever opponents of freedom were to reappear on these streets they would find patriots. As it says: “Dead and alive with the same commitment, the people gathered around the monument that is now and always called Resistenza”, commented the president.

Sergio Mattarella this morning he paid homage at the Altare della Patria on the occasion of the Anniversary of the Liberation. Together with him the presidents of the Senate, Ignatius LaRussa; of the room, Lorenzo Fontanto; of the Council, Giorgia Meloni; of the Constitutional Court, Silvana Sciarra; the defense minister, Guido Crosetto; the Chief of the Defense Staff, Joseph Cavo Dragone; the leaders of the Armed Forces and other civil authorities.

