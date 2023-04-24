April 25, the return of Fini is a new problem for Meloni. Here because

April 25, Fini’s thrust and the new “grana” for Meloni: analysis

Giorgia Meloni has a new problem. Is called Gianfranco Fini, comes from a difficult past and heads towards an uncertain future. After the affair and the house trial Of Montecarlo returns to politics. What does Giorgio Almirante’s former dolphin want? Is it the bad conscience of the fascist and former fascist right or could it be an added value for the new Melonian Atlantic right?

These are all legitimate questions that crowd close to a 25 April which for the government represents a big deal to managebeyond the declarations of circumstance but which, on the other hand, carves out spaces of visibility for those who come from that world, such as the former Speaker of the Chamber.

He had timidly begun to reappear immediately after the victory of the centre-right last September. Initially some television appearances, some brief interviews, some unsolicited television “advice” to that “Lady of miracles” which had succeeded where everyone – and he in particular – had failed and that is in transforming the fascist right coming directly from the mists of Salò into a “normal” conservative party. Very difficult undertaking, worse than sending a rocket to Mars.

