Home » April 25, the return of Fini is a new problem for Meloni. Here because
Business

April 25, the return of Fini is a new problem for Meloni. Here because

by admin
April 25, the return of Fini is a new problem for Meloni. Here because

Gianfranco Fini and Giorgia Meloni

April 25, Fini’s thrust and the new “grana” for Meloni: analysis

Giorgia Meloni has a new problem. Is called Gianfranco Fini, comes from a difficult past and heads towards an uncertain future. After the affair and the house trial Of Montecarlo returns to politics. What does Giorgio Almirante’s former dolphin want? Is it the bad conscience of the fascist and former fascist right or could it be an added value for the new Melonian Atlantic right?

These are all legitimate questions that crowd close to a 25 April which for the government represents a big deal to managebeyond the declarations of circumstance but which, on the other hand, carves out spaces of visibility for those who come from that world, such as the former Speaker of the Chamber.

He had timidly begun to reappear immediately after the victory of the centre-right last September. Initially some television appearances, some brief interviews, some unsolicited television “advice” to that “Lady of miracles” which had succeeded where everyone – and he in particular – had failed and that is in transforming the fascist right coming directly from the mists of Salò into a “normal” conservative party. Very difficult undertaking, worse than sending a rocket to Mars.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  On July 29, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index closed down 0.89%, the ChiNext Index fell 1.31%, and the net outflow of northbound funds on the day was 1.719 billion yuan | Daily Economic News

You may also like

More dividends every year with these 15 companies

Ita Airways, sensational: merger with Lufthansa postponed again

District chief Zitzelsberger no longer wants to head...

McDonald’s: 8 surprising facts – Business Insider

Disney: the second round of layoffs begins

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow...

Why boss Martina Merz has to go

“Forward with European integration and common budget”

“I was rejected by 140 investors”

Tatarella to Business: “Fini? Claim Fiuggi. And Meloni...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy