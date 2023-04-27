April 25th and May 1st, controversy over nothing: let’s combine the holidays without wasting time

Liberation and Labor Day, let’s unify the two anniversaries

Another April 25 passed wondering whether or not the Italian right had repudiated fascism. And now May 1st is approaching and the blah blah starts again. Let’s unify these anniversaries, so at least we waste less time. Buy one and get two. Meanwhile, Moody’s takes advantage of the annual public distraction to deal us a good beating on the BTP saying that it is better to invest in Spanish debt, which would be more stable. Immediate fall of the stock exchanges and deadweight loss for Italian investors and the State which sees the spread take off again.

Maybe Giorgia Meloni should say a word to Sleepy Joe Bidengiven that the US then asks us to support the war effort in Ukraine and above all they have asked for Italian warships for Taiwan against China, with the Camillo Benso di Cavour aircraft carrier which has set course for the Far East. The “thanksgiving” – if we can call it that – is the attack on Italian government bonds. But let’s go back to the pantomime April 25th.

Il Riformista does not resist the Resistance (excuse the intentional play on words) and headlines: “Fascism is still alive and roams around Palazzo Chigi…”. Big laughs increased by another earlier article entitled “The PCI led the Liberation” and below a black and white photo from the 1950s from the Stalinist archive with a soldier pinning a medal to a civilian. We lack a photo of the PCI’s ramshackle electoral car with the Soviet Sputnik model on it and the neorealist picture would be complete.

We are at historic ridicule with Piero Sansonetti who must have been as excited as a guinea mandrill for the forthcoming appointment of the reborn Unit and soaks up an indigestible artichoke precisely on live and Melonian fascism. In fact, the Florentine hierarch Alessandro Pavolini was spotted yesterday at the historic Giolitti bar, right in front of the Parliament.

