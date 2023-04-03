April 3 foreign exchange market watch tide: EUR, GBP and JPY technical analysis



Currency: EUR/USD

Resistance 2: 1.0900

Resistance 1: 1.0850

Spot price: 1.0807

Support bit 1: 1.0758

Support bit 2: 1.0700

On Friday (March 331), the euro fell 0.59% against the dollar to 1.0841. U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February after a surge in January, after data showed that inflation remained high despite signs of cooling, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again this year. The Fed is seen as about as likely as not likely to raise its benchmark overnight rate in May as it is not. But even then, it is expected to reverse course quickly, with rates ending the year lower than they were at the beginning of the year, according to futures contracts tied to the Fed’s policy rate. In short, the current analysis of many institutions believes that the Fed will raise interest rates for 25 minutes in May, and it will be the end of the day. On the other hand, in Europe, the inflation rate in the Eurozone fell the most in history in March, but the core price pressure excluding food and energy accelerated, which continued to bring pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates. Many institutions predict that the European Central Bank will still actively raise interest rates in the summer. This should be positive for the euro from an interest rate perspective. On the short-term 4-hour chart, the euro against the dollar experienced high profit-taking adjustments, and the technical indicators turned downward, showing that the bearish power has increased. If the 1.08 level of the 60-period moving average falls, it will test the 100-period support level of 1.0720. After adjustment, if the euro against the US dollar can stick above the above level, the market outlook can still be expected to climb higher.

Currency: GBP/USD

Resistance 2: 1.2400

Resistance 1: 1.2335

Spot price: 1.2295

Support bit 1: 1.2225

Support bit 2: 1.2166

On Friday (March 31), GBP/USD fell 0.44% to 1.2330. Official data on Friday showed that Britain’s economy grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of last year, better than previously expected. But another data mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday that UK house prices fell in March from a year earlier by the most since the financial crisis. High inflation and concerns about weak growth are still weighing on the pound. On the 4-hour chart, GBP/USD fell below various short-term moving averages, and technical indicators fell, showing that the momentum of profit adjustment has strengthened. But on the whole, the GBPUSD remains within the recently formed ascending channel, and the support near the 60-period moving average below 1.2290 is more important. If it falls below, the support strength at the 1.22 level will be tested again below. In the short term, the main defense is the risk of the pound falling against the dollar.

Currency: AUD/USD

Resistance 2: 0.6730

Resistance 1: 0.6696

Spot price: 0.6666

Support bit 1: 0.6650

Support bit 2: 0.6600

Last Friday (March 31), the Australian dollar fell 0.46% against the US dollar to close at 0.6682. Three-year Australian government bond yields have fallen 65 basis points this month, the biggest monthly drop since 2012. The 2.94% yield is also well below the overnight call rate of 3.6%. Interest rate futures show there is an 87 percent chance the RBA will hold pat at this week’s April policy meeting and could have just one rate hike left this year. That’s a sharp change from early March, when rates were expected to be at 4.1% or higher. And now more and more institutions predict that interest rates will peak at 3.6%. If the follow-up data shows that Australia’s inflation is still sticky, it may break the market’s expectations that the RBA will raise interest rates or even cut interest rates, and the Australian dollar may get a corresponding boost. On the 4-hour chart, the Australian dollar continued to fluctuate within a narrow range against the US dollar, and the fluctuation range was still concentrated between 0.6650-0.6730. It is expected to maintain this narrow range before the RBA interest rate meeting on Tuesday.

Wang Gang, Guangdong Branch, Bank of China

Opinions are personal and do not represent those of the organization