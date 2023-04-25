April 30, 2023: elections in Paraguay

Il Paraguay goes to vote to elect a new president and renew its Parliament. According to the polls it will be a head to head between santiago penaconservative candidate of the Partido Colorado who currently expresses the president of the country, Mario Abdo Benitez (unable to run due to limit of mandates) and Ephraim Alegre, candidate of Concertación, a transversal coalition that wants to interrupt the domination of the Partido Colorado which has lasted for ten years now. According to the latest data, Alegre is a slight favorite over his main opponent.

The issues at the heart of the dispute, according to a survey by Atlas Intel, are the corruption (with Peña who could be penalized by the various scandals that have engulfed his party in recent years), the economy and security. But the vote could also affect the international balance: Alegre has announced that he wants to cut off diplomatic ties with Taiwan if he were to be elected. Which would change a situation that sees Paraguay as the only country in South America to entertain diplomatic ties with Taipei rather than with Beijing.