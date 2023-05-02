April Politics Bureau Meeting: One Core Issue and Three Main Lines (Tao Chuan, Shao Xiang, Soochow Macro) | Investing.com

Although good, the Politburo meeting in April still emphasized insufficient domestic demand, the core contradiction of the current economic operation. As stated in the statement of the meeting, “recovering and expanding demand is the key to the continued recovery of the current economy”, which also makes the policy easing still in a continuous state, and will not reproduce the sudden turn in 2019 and 2021. However, the continuation of this policy does not blindly stimulate the economy. Under the requirements of high-quality development,boost peopleOperating the economy, increasing scientific and technological innovation, and stabilizing the consumption of new energy vehicles will become the three main policy lines for expanding domestic demand in the second quarter and even the second half of the year.From the perspective of specific content, we believe that the total counter-cyclical policy is no longer the protagonistthe role of the government is moreCreate and improve the environment and stabilize the fundamentalsPrivate enterprises and household consumption returned to the C position.

The first main line is to boost the private economy, which is the most talked about in the statement of this meeting. The current private economy not only provides endogenous impetus for China‘s economic development, but is also the key to driving technological innovation. We found that the expression of “enterprise” at this meeting all involved private enterprises, and it was not even lower than the word “stable” that appeared most frequently in the past. This is the first time in recent years (Figure 1).The meeting not only requires macro“efficientStimulate private investment”inview“pushdynamic balanceTaiwanese enterprisesTo promote the healthy development of the industry and encourage leading platform companies to explore and innovate”more in microview“to go downDetermined to fundamentally solve the problem of corporate debt arrears”。It can be seen that after the central government found problems in a new round of research, it is implementing policies to boost private enterprises.

The second main line is to empower the real economy through technological innovation. As pointed out at this meeting, “We must consolidate the foundation of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, and cultivate and grow new kinetic energy.” We believe that in the context of the current decoupling of technology between China and the United States, policymakers are faced with an impossible triangle between stimulating the economy, fiscal sustainability, and technological innovation. Big scientific and technological innovation means that the economy no longer has strong policy stimulus, which is also the essence of high-quality development (Figure 3).As for the new wave of technology represented by artificial intelligence, the meeting “ be important Focus on the development of general artificial intelligence, create an innovative ecology, and pay attention to risk prevention ” The expression reflects the centralPrudent and inclusiveThis is undoubtedly conducive to China‘s modern industrial system “speeding up breakthroughs in areas of weakness.”

The third main line is the consumption of new energy vehicles. Although there were only 3 sentences in the April meeting’s statement on promotion, it really reflected the meaning of words: with The income of residents linked to industry increases, “ Improve consumption Environment ” and promote Into service consumption, ranking from difficult to easy. Considering that the trend of service consumption has been improving, the focus of the next stage will be on “improving the consumption environment”.In addition to services, the most important things in residents’ consumption are “housing” and “cars”. The former corresponds to “renovation of urban villages” and the latter corresponds to “ push faster Construction of charging piles, energy storage and other facilities and transformation of supporting power grids ” , From the perspective of policy implementation and effective cycle, we believe that the consumption of new energy vehicles will become the top priority of the focus of “improving the consumption environment” in 2023. In addition, what are the fundamentals for the government to stabilize the economy? Export + infrastructure + real estate: “stabilize the basic market of foreign trade”: the economic data in the first quarter show that exports have become an important force to hedge against the pressure of destocking in domestic industrial manufacturing. Taking the automobile manufacturing industry as an example, the increase in export volume and price has become an important supporting factor for the improvement in profit growth in March. This meeting further confirmed that after the two sessions, the policy has further strengthened the emphasis on stabilizing foreign trade.

“Stabilize real estate and expand infrastructure”. In terms of real estate, the urban village renovation and affordable housing projects strive to solve the “urgent need” that the start of real estate and the year-on-year decline in construction in March once again expanded. However, the completion and sales of real estate in the first quarter were good. Statement; infrastructure “ballast stone” plus new weight: the start of two major projects of new energy vehicle supporting facilities and “common emergency dual-use” new public infrastructure is expected to smooth the growth rate of infrastructure investment this year.

Looking forward to the market outlook, the characteristics of the market’s “looking at the long and short” and the stock game may still be difficult to change in the short term. From a macro point of view, it is still in the stage of destocking. The government gradually let go, mainly relying on enterprises Industry and consumption to regain endogenous vitality power needs time. From the perspective of the industry, the focus of policies on new energy and artificial intelligence is more obvious, but the difference is that the cyclical attributes of new energy are more obvious, and need to be confirmed by more signs of destocking and demand recovery, while the growth of artificial intelligence is more prominent. Stock funds may still prefer the latter in the short term. If you want to usher in a style change in the second quarter, the key may lie in foreign capital. We have also analyzed in previous reports that under the background of macro “stableness” and the relative advantages of China‘s economy and policies, outside The scale of capital increase in the Chinese market is the second quarter of the market turning to value and non- TMT and China special evaluation board important driver of the block. But geopolitics now appears to be an important impediment in the short term.

Risk warning: With the tightening of overseas monetary policies, foreign demand has fallen, and overseas economies have entered a significant recession ahead of schedule, seriously dragging down my country’s exports. The virus strain has mutated, and the spread of the epidemic has worsened than expected.