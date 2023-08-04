Arca joins Private Markets with the Arca Space Capital fund

Arca Fondi SGRleading asset management company in Italy, expands to the Private Markets sector with the launch of “Arca Space Capital”a private equity fund created in partnership with Space Capital Advisors which will invest in Italian SMEs with significant growth potential.

The fund, aimed at both Italian and international institutional and professional investors, has closed the first phase of the collection at 130 million approximately euro and aims to invest in excellent Italian companies, leaders in their reference sector and with solid performance. The first closing was attended as investors, alongside Arca Holding, by social security institutions, banking foundations and the Fondo Italiano di Investimento through two funds. The final goal of the fundraising is 250 million euros.

The fund will focus on energy transition, population aging and circular economy, investing with an equity ticket target for each deal of between 20 and 60 million euros in companies with a turnover of up to 300 million euros. “40 years after its foundation, Arca Fondi SGR completes a important new step with the entry into the Private Markets in order to bring investors the splendid opportunities offered by the real economy of the country”, commented the CEO Ugo Loeser.

