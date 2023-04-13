Brindisi, the decision to exclude former mayor Riccardo Rossi is proof that the 5S takeover bid on the Democratic Party has begun

“For reasons entirely external to the life of theadministration and to the interest of the city of Toastsfor chords that come from both Roma that gives Bari and for balance, therefore, of national and regional interest, it has been said that it is necessary to expand to the 5 star movement. But knowing that the 5 star movement it is still a force in opposition to the administration of these 5 years, I find it incomprehensible not to claim what has been done.”

The already is speaking mayor of Brindisi and reapplied at administrative of 14 and 15 May, Riccardo Rossi torpedoed by the Dems (and by Schlein who supported their electoral campaign in 2018) to place, in the coalition with 5 Star Movementthe lawyer Roberto Fuscoalso closely linked professionally to Joseph Conte.

“Why – he asked Riccardo Rossi – il M5s hasn’t nominated its own candidate given the opposition in the 5 years? There is little reliability considering that Fusco does not have a clear and linear political path, over the years he has never taken part in the city’s political debate. He ran for politics in September but even there, let’s say, he never expressed considerations on political life if not generic. ”

To analyze the political situation one could say that the public purchase offer of the 5 Star Movement to the Democratic Party has begun, and it began precisely in Brindisi, the coalition’s laboratory in Italy. Operation that dismissed the mayor of Bari from the secretariat, Antonio Decaroseen by most in pole position among the 21 team members of Elly Schlein and which excluded the regional councilor Alexander Leoci from prominent roles, which is why, according to rumors, he would have quarreled with the governor Michele Emiliano.

On the other hand, everyone remembers the statement of Joseph Conte ‘Left me? Let’s say progressive. Although, I confess, as a boy I voted for Berlinguer’ while he squinted and flirted with pacifists, Arch and Cgilhas made his party grow on the skin of the left, demonstrating that rather than being hegemonized by the Democratic Party, he aims to steal his place.

And, today, it is certain. Otherwise, it would not explain the choice to exclude the former mayor Riccardo Rossi whobreaking with the political classes of the past, he managed “to govern Brindisi for four years and eleven months, with an inherited deficit and the difficult years of Covid. Brought to the city important project results financed by the Pnrr, both at a regional and European level, keeping out bad politics and the interests of groups of people out of the administrative machine. Yet, evidently they prevail slightly different logics or perhaps different interests compared to Elly Schlein’s statements in the primary campaign.”

