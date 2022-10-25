Listen to the audio version of the article

Skoda lamcias a performance-friendly version of its electric. In fact, Enyaq iV vRS debuts, destined to become when it goes on sale in 2023, the top model of the Coupé range, but perhaps also the more practical version of the Volkswagen ID 4.6 GTX. As well as further expanding Skoda’s high-performance range. For the latest addition there is a scheme with two motors, one for each axle, which serve to guarantee not only the four-wheel drive, but also a system power level of 200 kW of power to which are added a dynamic potential equal to 260 Nm of torque.

A cx of 0.26 for level performance

Turning to the performance, it must be said that the 0-100 km / h is obtained in 4.6 seconds and the maximum speed of 180 km / h, 20 km / h more than the standard Enyaq. Thanks to an efficient aerodynamics that is worth an aerodynamic coefficient, the CX of 0.26, the new battery-powered SUV also declares a range of over 500 km. Like all Skoda RS, the Enyaq RS iV also has a specific configuration, which goes from a lowered set-up of 15 mm at the front and 10 mm at the rear with sports-type suspensions that are part of the standard equipment.

20 or 21 inch rims and even side skirts

The more gritty image of the car is complemented by large 20 or 21-inch wheels and ad hoc finishes such as the grille frame which is in glossy black, as well as the contours of the windows, the mirror caps and the rear diffuser. in addition to the shield and the name. The front spoiler offers black accents to which are added, among other things, the typical side skirts which are painted in body color and the red reflector at the rear bumper but which extends over the entire width.

A cabin with a sportier feel

The picture is completed by specific logos and, from the point of view of equipment, Matrix Led headlights and full Led tail lights. Without forgetting the specific green livery. Moving on to the passenger compartment, in predominantly dark colors, it recreates a sportier atmosphere around the driver which translates into carbon-effect finishes on the dashboard and door panels, in an aluminum pedals and seats with integrated head restraints covered in leather synthetic, with lime-colored profiles and contrasting stitching. An environment that is quite distinctive.

Three different driving modes selectable

The standard equipment includes three-zone climate control, LED lighting also for the dashboard and wireless charging for the smartphone. Among the selectable driving modes, in addition to the profiles that are completely predefined Eco, Comfort, Normal and Sport, there is the specific one that has been called Traction, designed for driving on unpaved roads and which offers constant all-wheel drive up to at the speed of 20 km / h. the new Enyaq RS iV is thus added to a range that in the next few years will be joined by new electric proposals.