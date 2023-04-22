Are gemstones suitable as a store of value?

Premium Diamonds – Edelstein Wertspeicher

Gemstones as a sensible alternative to classic investments? Questions about financial investments are among the most complicated and emotional issues in global society – how do I deal with them correctly and also feel good about it?

Finally self-employed, leaving home, finished your studies, first job, earning money and saving, then the question of safe and suitable investment strategies follows. “Now at the latest you should ask for advice, look for tips and be warned of dangers and traps,” says Dr. Peter Riedi, Managing Director of EM Global Service AG from Liechtenstein. The company was founded in 2010 in the heart of Europe and offers customer-oriented investment opportunities in the precious metals sector and investment diamonds under the Premium Diamonds brand. Those responsible at EM Global Service AG are familiar with questions relating to stability, security and protection in the area of ​​system strategy. The need for alternative investments in Europe is growing, away from the bank towards real assets. Gemstones have long been synonymous with jewelry, but are now one of the chess stocks with weight in wealth accumulation worldwide. “The value stability of high-quality gemstones such as diamonds, emeralds, sapphires or rubies is similar to that of gold, with a high density of values,” explains Dr. Riedi the development of real assets and sustainable investments.

Investment strategies are linked to individual life situations

Tangible assets such as precious metals or precious stones have offered an alternative investment opportunity for centuries. High-quality investment diamonds are suitable for the long-term investment horizon and have proven themselves over time. “Beautiful, natural, shiny, shimmering, rare – all these attributes apply to gemstones and one advantage of the diamond market is that there is no speculation like there is with hedge funds,” explains Dr. Riedi. However, he points out that every saver and investor, regardless of age, should clarify a few questions before investing, such as: When do I need the money to be able to access it? What goals am I pursuing with what level of risk awareness? What is the expected value development and what are the costs?

“Top priority should be safe and cost-optimized investments in real assets and that the investor profile determines the strategies,” explains Dr. Peter Riedi. The younger generation is focusing on the desire to think about their own provision in good time. This development is considered the cornerstone. You should not only invest in investment funds and bank and savings plans, but also some real assets, such as a beautiful diamond ring for an engagement, show trend developments. “This not only gives away joy and splendor, but also invests in a stable value,” explains Dr. Riedi the motivation.

Investing in gemstones with beauty takes a lot of trust

Gemstones have long been synonymous with jewellery. Hundreds of years ago, aristocratic families and other high-ranking personalities adorned themselves with jewellery, such as necklaces, (ear)rings or bracelets. Human instinct immediately suggests that glittering objects have a certain high value. “However, if gemstones are viewed as a potential investment, a clear distinction must be made between treated and untreated gemstones,” says Dr. Riedi.

Gemstones are treated through various methods to improve appearance such as clarity and color. “But these must be declared transparently in retail right through to the consumer,” says Dr. Riedi. Various treatment options such as oiling, blasting, heating or coloring often have a negative impact on the sustainable value of gemstones. There are various reasons for this. For one thing, treated gemstones are considered less durable. The heat treatment at high temperatures makes the gemstone surface brittle and faceted edges can appear after a short time. This makes the gem appear chipped, reducing the value of the mineral. Gem prices are not comparable to gold coin or bar prices. “Especially when buying gemstones, it is difficult for investors to know the market value of gemstones, because each gemstone is individual, which is why trust is even more important when buying gemstones than with precious metals,” says Dr. Riedi to consider.

Precious stones – an unregulated market

However, the market for gemstones is not regulated, and investing in gemstones has been criticized for many years, because both trust and expertise are required here. Duration of the investment, long-term nature and resale in the future are discussed critically. “Investing in gemstones is interesting with a long-term investment horizon, is one of the alternative investments, is considered stable in value because only high-quality gemstones belong to the market,” says Dr. Riedi to consider. Nevertheless, the increase in value of precious stones is strongly dependent on the fascination, size of the interest group and the production volume, one speaks of an unregulated market. “This poses a challenge for investors because there are no official prices for the various minerals, so it cannot be referred to why one should not invest in stones without a certificate,” says Dr. Riedi.

This must be taken into account when purchasing

dr Riedi on this: “When buying precious stones as an investment, a certificate should always be available and an expert should be consulted. This results in qualified statements about value, place of discovery, authenticity, rarity, purity and the type of cut, for example, which is extremely important for the assessment. The certificate, which among other things confirms the authenticity of the gemstone, is issued by an independent, certified gemological institute, such as the GIA – Gemological Institute of America, a renowned institute in New York.” Using a wide variety of techniques such as crystal-optical measurement, photometric measurement, Microscopy, spectroscopy or X-ray analysis is used to certify the authenticity of the gemstone. dr Riedi adds that Premium Diamonds only offers investment diamonds with a GIA certificate.

Alternative asset classes: risk protection through risk diversification

In conclusion, it can be said that when investing in gemstones, one should also think about the principle of risk diversification. Like vintage cars, luxury watches or gold, precious stones belong to the asset class of “alternative investments”. Untreated gemstones are rare to find these days. Around 80 percent of all gemstones have been treated after mining, mostly in the country of origin, for example to produce a more intense colour. The market for gemstones is growing, but the production volume tends to stagnate or rather decrease, experts see good opportunities for an increase in the value of investment gemstones.

V.i.S.d.P.:

philip jonathan

student and blogger

Digitization – one of the most important and prominent topics in the 21st century, but still incomprehensible for many. Philipp Jonathan, student (industrial engineering) in Berlin and blogger. wagner-science.de, he deals with the topics of nano and quantum technology, digitization and the associated technologies and the associated development from an engineering perspective. In addition to his studies, he is also interested in music production. Philipp Jonathan has been working as a music producer for years, observing the progress of the transformation as a continuous digital and automated development. You can reach us at abowi.com.

Company description:

Premium Diamonds is a brand of EM Global Service AG. Located in the heart of Europe, the company EM Global Service AG designs and oversees raw material concepts. The range of services offered by EM Global Service AG includes the acquisition, safekeeping and security of physical precious metals and gemstones for the owners. The company builds on economic stability and secures this with reliability and discretion in the safekeeping of assets. Premium Diamonds offers premium, value for money diamonds for dealers and jewelers with HRD or GIA certificates. More information at:

Contact

Premium Diamonds

dr. Peter Riedi

Highway 114

FL – 9495 Triesen

+423 230 31 21



