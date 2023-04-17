Are German stocks suitable for an investment?

Inflation, rising interest rates and a banking crisis – the first quarter of the stock market year 2023 was characterized by a high level of nervousness. Nevertheless, the stock markets tried to make the best of the mixed situation. Despite the many construction sites, the SMI advanced by 3.5%, and the Dax even managed a plus of 12.2%. How will things continue in the current year, will the upward trend continue or are the stock markets facing a correction after the positive start?

As long as the risks of recession and turbulence in the financial markets cannot be checked off, the mood will remain changeable. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities waiting for investors. In their outlook for the second quarter, UBS CIO GWM expects growth stocks and US stocks to underperform, but the experts see selected opportunities in Europe.1

Economic prospects are brightening

The German stock market appears attractive to the experts on the old continent. There are mutliple reasons for this. On the one hand, clear progress in economic momentum can already be seen, on the other hand, the improving growth prospects for the Middle Kingdom should also pull German exporters along.2 The trend in exports has recently reversed due to better functioning supply chains and the opening of the Chinese economy. In February, exports increased by 4% compared to the previous month, transports to China even rose a strong 10.2%. In addition, with a view to the order situation, recession worries are also diminishing. Incoming orders in Germany’s industry increased for three months in a row and showed a high increase of 4.8% in February.3

The latest developments are also causing more optimism among economists. Leading economic institutes no longer expect a downturn in the neighboring country. Their current forecast is for gross domestic product to increase by 0.3% this year, compared to a 0.4% drop last autumn. Due to falling inflation, growth of 1.5% should be recorded again in 2024.4 But not only are the economic prospects brightening, the gas crisis has also eased significantly compared to six months ago. While this is partly due to warmer weather, it is also due to strong government and corporate self-help. For example, gas consumption in Germany in 2022 was on average around 15% lower than in the previous year, but industrial production remained unchanged. This increases the chances of high gas supplies before next winter.2

Favorable review…

According to UBS CIO GWM, the relative valuation of the German stock market is also attractive. The MSCI Germany is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.8. This corresponds to a discount of 12% compared to the eurozone excluding Germany, compared with an average discount of 4% since 2005. This alone means upside potential should Germany close the valuation gap to the historical mean.2

…despite record profits

In terms of sales development, too, the German blue chips have so far done well in the weak economic phase. The experts from EY have calculated sales growth of 15.5% for the Dax companies in 2022 compared to the previous year. With 1.8 trillion. The proceeds from the forty members of the index even reached a new record high. With the exception of two companies, all DAX companies were able to increase their business volume. On the earnings side, the relationship between winners and losers was not so clear, at least fifteen companies lost profits compared to the same period of the previous year, but overall a new record was also set. The experts cite the reason for the strong development that most DAX companies managed to pass on high costs for personnel, procurement and energy to their customers. The auto industry brought in the highest profits. VW and Mercedes-Benz took the top spots with €22.1 billion and €20.5 billion respectively, while BMW still managed fifth place with €14 billion.5

According to the analysis by the auditing and consulting company, the trees will not grow sky high in 2023 in view of economic and geopolitical risks, but the experts emphasize that, despite the economic headwind, corporations are investing in growth and at the same time cost awareness has increased.4 The fact that the companies are well positioned can also be seen from the current consensus estimates from Refintiv. According to them, the average profits in the Dax will increase significantly in the current year. Analysts assume positive growth rates for 80% of the blue chips. Analysts are even seeing high double-digit growth in profits for heavyweights such as Bayer, Siemens and SAP. The trend is expected to continue in 2024. Except for RWE, all Dax components will then probably be able to expand their surplus.6

Invest in the uptrend

Since New Year’s Eve, the Dax 40 has not only increased by a double-digit percentage, but also recently marked a new high for the year. With the Tracker Certificate (Symbol: ETDAX) on the German stock index can participate 1:1 in the index. Since the underlying is the performance variant, the dividends distributed by the members are included in the price development. A not insignificant point: According to estimates, the forty most important listed companies in Germany will pay their shareholders more dividends for the past year than ever before. In total, the corporations paid out €54.9 billion to their shareholders, around €3.6 billion more than a year earlier.7 Please note that there is no capital protection. As is always the case with structured products, the issuer risk must also be taken into account.

