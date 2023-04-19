Are heat pumps now also suitable for old buildings?

“What, you now have a heat pump too?” The dachshund barks and tugs at the leash, but neighbor Kurt has to stop his walk and take a closer look. In disbelief, he assesses the black fan in the white metal cupboard that has been humming outside Werner Heinrich’s post-war house in the south of Düsseldorf since last September. The neighbor, he says, spends his winters in southern Spain. Many new houses there have a heat pump that heats in winter and cools in summer, he knows. But here in cold Germany, in an uninsulated old building? “I thought that was only possible in the new building,” Kurt wonders. “Or have you milled in underfloor heating?”