Are measures against energy poverty sufficient?

The Austrian government has been spending heavily on energy subsidies since last year to cushion the impact of skyrocketing energy prices – most of it indiscriminately, rather than prioritizing those who need it. What does this mean for households already affected by energy poverty before the crisis? Of all the measures introduced since 2022, only the living umbrella manages to provide sustainable support; most of the payments were made in the form of one-off payments, the effects of which quickly fizzled out. Extensive and sustainable support, which also addresses the multiple burdens of those affected, would look different in any case. In order to achieve this in the future, it would be urgently necessary to analyze and assess the effects of support measures in a multidimensional manner in advance.

Energy poverty from an intersectional perspective

Energy poverty has not only been a problem since the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the associated exploding energy prices many households in Austria everyday reality. Energy poverty is understood to be the lack of ability to meet energy costs and use energy as it is needed. Being able to keep the apartment warm, take a warm shower or cook lunch is not a matter of course for everyone. If one takes a closer look at the group affected by energy poverty, the intertwining of different forms of discrimination, also known as intersectionality, becomes visible. In particular people with a migration background or Menschand with disabilities are disproportionately affected by poverty and consequently also by energy poverty. The risk of poverty is particularly gender-specific: retirees, women with children, single parents and women in one-person households as well as TIN* (trans, inter, non-binary) people are particularly at risk. On the one hand, some people can no longer pay their bills due to rising electricity prices, a lack of thermal insulation or energy-intensive electrical appliances, and on the other hand, people consciously restrict themselves in their everyday lives in order to keep their energy bills low. One then speaks of hidden energy poverty.

Households in the lower third of the income bracket have felt the effects of persistent inflation and energy price increases particularly badly, because they have to spend a disproportionately large amount of money on energy, housing and food. The question therefore arises to what extent the measures introduced by the Federal Government were able to contribute to cushioning the burden at all. Were they even dimensioned to be able to combat energy poverty in all its complexity?

One-off payments are not enough to cushion energy poverty

An intersectional analysis of the possible consequences of the climate bonus, the cost-of-living compensation for vulnerable groups, the elimination of renewable subsidy costs, the energy cost compensation, the electricity price brake and the housing umbrella has shown that a large proportion of the measures are not designed to meet needs and therefore relieve women and other groups, who are particularly affected by energy poverty are not sufficient.

One reason is that financial transfers have different impacts on budgets. Since most of the energy policy support measures last year were one-off financial payments, these measures did not go far enough. Leaving aside the cost-of-living allowance for vulnerable groups, the financial support payments were not paid out according to need. But even with this measure, it should be noted critically that its overall accuracy remains open. Because the inflation adjustment for vulnerable people defined the target group through existing entitlements to benefits. However, many households at risk of poverty are excluded from social benefits due to restrictive eligibility requirements. Some don’t even use it for various reasons, such as ignorance or shame. It would therefore be urgently necessary not to define target groups using existing services, but to first evaluate the accuracy of these social services and to take intersectional dimensions into account. The equalization of energy costs is also not to be seen as a targeted, acute measure for people affected by energy poverty, but as a one-time payment that was intended for the broad mass of the Austrian population.

Who will mainly benefit from Austria’s energy policy relief measures from 2022?

The measures taken make it clear that the energy policy relief measures do not benefit those who need them most urgently. The abolition of the renewables funding costs will primarily benefit households that are better off economically, since economically disadvantaged households were already exempt from this before the decision to abolish them in 2022. The climate bonus also disadvantaged homeless people, for example, a particularly vulnerable group of people, since the payment was linked to a main residence in Austria.

In contrast to the other energy policy measures, the electricity price brake is not a one-off financial payment, but a promotion of energy consumption. However, since the electricity price brake is based on how much energy a household consumes, people who live in energy-efficient buildings or have energy-saving electrical appliances benefit from it. And these are often socio-economically privileged. Discrimination on the housing market can lead to women, pensioners or people with a history of migration moving into apartments that require a lot of energy and are expensive and simply cannot afford energy-saving devices.

In May 2023 the Federal government a new anti-inflation package due to persistently high inflation. This package includes, among other things, an excess profit tax for energy companies, which is intended to encourage them to pass on the energy prices, which have been falling again for some time, to consumers. Even if an excess profit tax is in principle a very useful counter-financing measure for further support measures, according to a preliminary analysis the measures proposed in the package do not support energy-poor households adequately.

The living screen: a first step towards precautionary support

For 22 percent of the Austrian population current housing costs are a heavy financial burden. The program living screen of the Ministry of Social Affairs supports those tenants who are no longer able to pay their rent as a result of the corona pandemic and are therefore threatened with evictions. Since January 2023, the costs for outstanding energy bills can also be covered. Of the measures analyzed, the residential umbrella is the only long-term measure aimed at disadvantaged people.

Female homelessness often remains invisible and the offers of homeless assistance are mainly used by men. However, women are increasingly in precarious housing situations and dangerous dependencies. It is therefore important that measures do not only take effect when women are already homeless, but rather start preventively. In this respect, the living screen represents an important offer for the prevention of evictions.

Due to the connection between energy poverty and gender, the expansion of the support offer in January 2023 to include the possibility of paying unpaid energy bills can be evaluated as an important measure. If the apartment can no longer be kept, the living umbrella also helps with moving costs. However, it is important to bear in mind that not only rental costs but also energy costs and the equipment of the apartment with regard to energy efficiency must be taken into account when moving house. Measures to combat energy poverty must therefore do more than just provide money. Social indicators and the interconnection of discrimination mechanisms urgently need to be taken into account.

Recommendations for accurate measures instead of the watering can principle

So what needs to be done to better tailor future support measures to the multiple burdens of energy-poor households and to better address the intersectional dimension?

Energy policy measures should be examined in advance to determine whether and how they affect socio-economically disadvantaged groups differently. The results of this investigation should then flow into the planned measures. A comprehensive and, above all, intersectional impact assessment that goes beyond purely economic parameters is urgently recommended. Due to the gender-specific impact of energy poverty, such an impact assessment should take the gender dimension into account, and energy policy measures themselves must also explicitly include the gender dimension. To this end, those affected by energy poverty, social workers and gender experts should cooperate in the development of energy policy measures. A long-established demand for the sustainable fight against energy poverty is that measures against energy poverty not only on the financial level, but also on the geographical, technical and social level have to be implemented. In addition, research projects on energy poverty should be funded from an intersectional perspective in order to expand the urgently needed data situation. Ultimately, it is necessary for the implemented measures to be evaluated for their impact on gender equality and changed if necessary.

In addition to energy policy measures, access to affordable housing and support for the expansion of energy-efficient measures (thermal insulation, heat pumps) for energy-poor households also play a central role. Likewise, social and insurance benefits, such as unemployment benefits, emergency assistance and housing allowances, must be automatically and adequately adjusted to inflation in order to better cushion inflation and secure basic needs. Important information about the measures should also be written in different languages ​​in order to reach as many people as possible.

Finally, it must be said that a comprehensive fight against energy poverty can ultimately never work without a structural societal transformation. Targeted support services for affected households can only be the way, but not the goal in itself. Whether this is actually implemented, especially in times of political hasty decisions, is another topic. The measures introduced by the federal government in spring 2023, such as the Cost-of-living compensation for familiessuggest the opposite.

This blog post is the result of student research at the Vienna University of Economics and Business, which was written together with Kristina Hauer.