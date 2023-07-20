Are pellet stoves a climate-friendly alternative to gas and oil?

This reasoning sounds logical, but according to the critics it is not correct. It is true that when wood is burned, whether in the form of wood chips, pellets or firewood, only as much CO2 is released into the air as the tree stored during its growth via photosynthesis. This means that heating with wood would be supposedly climate-neutral. But that is not actually the case, says Klaus Hennenberg, an expert in ecological forestry at the Darmstadt Institute for Ecology, “because the forest area loses carbon directly through the removal of wood, which is only bound again over decades to over 100 years.” In addition: “In the In practice, a new wood heating system replaces another form of heating,” says Hennenberg, “and in order to generate the same heat output using wood as with natural gas, more than twice as much CO2 is released.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

