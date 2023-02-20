Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about Eurovitathe insurance company that hit the headlines because it was commissioned by IVASS, the authority that supervises insurance companies.

Given that hundreds of thousands of Italians have signed up for this company’s policies, I thought I’d write an article in which we try to take stock of the situation starting from the salient concepts that we need to know if we are involved in the affair.

Let’s start.

What are the reasons for the commissioning of Eurovita?

Eurovita was commissioned because its solvency coefficient, which measures the capitalization level of an insurance company, was lower than the 150% value considered as a tolerance threshold by the supervisory authorities.

This means that Eurovita had less own funds than required by Solvency II regulations to cover the risks underlying the developed business.

To put the assets back in place, Eurovita should have carried out an expected capital increase of around 200 million euros, but the fund that owns the company, Cinven, did not carry out this operation.

As a result, the supervisory authorities have decided to commission Eurovita to avoid the risk of asset destruction. Furthermore, it was decided to freeze the ransoms until the following 31 March to avoid an excess of requests due to fear.

What are the main risks savers are exposed to?

Savers who have purchased insurance products from Eurovita risk, for various reasons, the partial or total loss of the invested capital in the event of the company’s bankruptcy. However, the risk varies depending on the type of product purchased.

For the complementary pensionthere are a number of guarantees that should ensure the continuity of investments in the long term.

For the Branch I policies (separately managed)for example, the portfolio is managed separately from the company’s capital, so in the event of Eurovita’s bankruptcy, the assets of the separate management would be liquidated at the market prices of the securities in the portfolio.

The bankruptcy of the company, by law, eliminates its obligation to return 100% of the capital: as a result, the equivalent value of the management is reimbursed which, even in a very conservative portfolio such as that of branch I policies, may be less than the paid-up capital.

For the multi-branch or branch III policieshowever, part of the portfolio is managed separately, while the other part is made up of Internal Insurance Funds (FIA). In this case, there would be no guarantee for the portion of the portfolio managed through the AIFs, but the separately managed portion would be liquidated at the market prices of the securities in the portfolio.

If the financial crisis of Eurovita were to continue beyond 31 March, IVASS could adopt one of the following two procedures: extraordinary administration or compulsory administrative liquidation. In both cases, the savers involved would be supported by the policy liquidator in assessing the sums that will be returned to them.

It is important to underline that so far there have been no cases of bankruptcy of life insurance companies in Italy and it is still today a very remote prospect given that Eurovita, compared to other groups, is limited in size.

Why could the rate hike have a negative impact on policies?

This issue is extremely important and helps us understand the reasons why many risk partial loss of capital. The financial risk associated with the Eurovita situation mainly arises from rapid rise in interest rates recorded in recent months, increases that could lead to a decrease in the prices of the securities held in the portfolios of funds and separate management, in proportions that depend on the duration of the securities themselves.

Each fund and separate management has a different portfolio, with values ​​and assets that must be evaluated at the time of liquidation. Therefore, the situation is still uncertain and cannot be evaluated a priori without knowing the condition and choices of the managers involved. However, in the event of liquidation, subscribers will be supported by the liquidator in assessing the sums that will be returned to them.

What are the concrete risks for our money?

At the moment, Eurovita’s situation remains to be defined: commissioner Alessandro Santoliquido is evaluating the company’s financial situation and is looking for a buyer or a new shareholder to guarantee the 200 million capital increase requested by IVASS.

If the operation should not be successful, the procedures described above would be activated: extraordinary administration or compulsory administrative liquidation.

State intervention to save the 400,000 savers involved cannot be ruled out, given that state disbursements to save banks such as Monte dei Paschi or Carige in the past exceeded 20 billion euros and the 200 million needed in this case would be a figure relatively modest.

So is investing in separately managed insurance policies risky?

As Affari Miei we have been expressing some concepts for years that must also be reiterated here: it is not risky in the sense that we can lose all the money but it is not convenient in the vast majority of cases.

If some concepts about insurance policies are not clear to you, I suggest you read this article in which I explain the basics of investing in insurance.

There is no risk in an absolute sense – to understand, total loss of capital – but there is a risk in a relative sense, ie investing in these policies may not be the absolute best investment for the subscriber.

In this case, however, a spear must be broken in favor of the insurance sector.

Not all insurance companies are the same and that, as with banks, it is always important to evaluate their solidity before investing in financial products: Eurovita is relatively small compared to other companies and even a possible bankruptcy would not automatically mean that all companies Italian insurance companies are unreliable.

In this case, Eurovita’s situation shows how important it is to keep the solidity parameters of the companies under control before deciding to entrust them with our money.

Some lenders are thinking of offering loans to the savers involved given that the Eurovita products have been placed above all by the same distribution networks of the banks but it is important to keep in mind that it is still a debt to be repaid.

We will continue to follow the story and, if necessary, we will update this article in the future with the news of which we become aware.