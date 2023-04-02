Synthetic meats? The exact manufacturing process and inputs needed to produce large-scale lab-grown ‘meat’ are unknown

Many readers write to us, after the interview with Professor Pierluigi Rossi, “Synthetic foods? Just marketing. They can compromise your health“.

Interest explodes on synthetic meat. Even several animal rights activists believe that this meat is produced in a laboratory can direct the food industry towards alternative “meats”. to those of farms that go from killing animals. But is this “meat” grown in biorectors, and the like, safe?

Among the innumerable writings, perhaps the most interesting contribution on the subject is a work by Center For Food Safety (USA Center for Food Safety), a prestigious Stars and Stripes association of lawyers, doctors, professors and experts sector that for years has been fighting against intensive farming, the use of glyphosate in agriculture and has to its credit the victory against the creation of the first genetically modified animal (salmon, endangered).

Synthetic meats? Sector financed by the US meat industry and by Bill Gates

Companies dealing with this new type of lab-grown “meat” want to market it “in the form of chicken, beef, pork, seafood, pet foods and more.” Center For Food Safety, “They are backed by huge investments from companies in the meat sector (Cargill and Tyson), venture capitalist companies (Blue Yard Capital, Union Square Ventures, S2G Ventures and Emerald Technology Ventures) and billionaires such as Bill Gates and Richard Branson (the Virgin Group, ed)”.

Fans advertise its qualities, presenting it as an environmentally friendly, cruelty-free and antibiotic-free alternative, unlike current meat production. But is not so.

First of all, we need to understand if the interventions on the cells pass through genetic engineering processes that they can “to encourage cancer cells”, write the one from the Center For Food Safety, “we need more information on how cells are designed and made to grow”.

In fact, “the industry is new and the exact production process and inputs needed to produce large-scale laboratory-grown ‘meat’ are unknown (or not disclosed by companies).” Eating something whose industrial creation process is totally unknown is certainly a gamble, especially if it is a complex and industrial activity. Maybe this type of meat is good for the environment but we don’t know what effect it has on the intestines and the human body. Absurdly, even eating all the plastic dispersed in the environment would be good for nature but we don’t do it.

In addition to producing lab-grown “meats,” many manufacturers extract cells from live animals. This process is typically done “by biopsy, a painful procedure that uses large needles.” If a company could expand with this method it would have to have many animals available and make repeated interventions of this nature on an industrial level.

Subscribe to the newsletter

