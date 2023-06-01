are the banks still to be bought?

Quotations have run a lot and profits will stop growing

Massimo Trabattoni, Head of Italian Equity di Kairos in the monthly report “Italian Times” he deals with banks. He explains that after a strong recovery in the first quarter, the month of May was not as brilliant and June promises to be down. Certainly not good news for Piazza Affari considering the weight of the banks on the Ftse Mib index

Brilliant first quarter

“The beginning of the year – writes Trabattoni – confirmed the expectations of good results for the European banks (as well as for the American ones). Profits were higher than expected and in many cases the estimates for 2023 were raised. The result is the result of a very solid interest margin and rather limited provisions:. The remuneration of deposits, on the other hand, remained unchanged”

Now we need caution

“From here on, however, the approach is inevitably destined to become more selective. The market is starting to question whether or not Q1 earnings are on top.”

What to watch?

“There are several elements of caution to monitor. The first is the timing with which banks will start paying a remuneration to deposits by squeezing the net interest margin. The second is the credit crunch (induced by the bankruptcies of US regional banks and Credit Suisse) which could accentuate the risk of a recession, with a consequent increase in provisions and the cost of risk. Finally, from the second quarter, bank stocks will begin to have more difficult year-on-year benchmarks to beat as the increase in rates has concentrated since the second quarter of 2022 “

Small is not beautiful

The preference for large banks over smaller ones. A choice that inevitably penalizes SMEs, perceived between now and the coming months as more risky. This helps explain the underperformance that characterized the month mid not small cap compared to stocks with higher capitalization: in fact, in May the Ftse Mid Cap achieved -0.8% (+9.7% since the beginning of the year), the Aim -0.7% (-0.6% since the beginning of the year) and the Star -1.2% ( +3.7% from the beginning of the year). The determining factor for closing this gap is greater confidence in the stability of GDP and consequently greater visibility on the trend of key economic variables at a global level.

Fed day to Bce day

“In this sense – adds Trabattoni – the possibility that at least in America the rate hike cycle could continue at a slower pace (or even be interrupted) in the coming months would be an encouraging sign. Not only for assets most impacted by the cost of money (utilities, technology) but also for mid and small caps, which especially in the case of the EGM tend to exhibit a positive correlation with growth and quality factors.”