CDU leader Friedrich Merz, on the other hand, advocates renewed border controls within the EU under certain circumstances. “If we are not able to adequately protect the external borders of the European Union, then we must also switch to controlling the internal borders in Europe again when the need is greatest,” said Merz at a panel discussion of the editorial network Germany ( RND) “RND on site” in Rostock. It hurts his heart to have to say that. He cited the German-Austrian and German-Czech borders as examples. The Union faction leader announced that he wanted to bring “corresponding motions” to the Bundestag “to prompt the federal government to make decisions here”.