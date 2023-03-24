Home Business Are the open internal borders in danger?
Business

Are the open internal borders in danger?

by admin
Are the open internal borders in danger?

CDU leader Friedrich Merz, on the other hand, advocates renewed border controls within the EU under certain circumstances. “If we are not able to adequately protect the external borders of the European Union, then we must also switch to controlling the internal borders in Europe again when the need is greatest,” said Merz at a panel discussion of the editorial network Germany ( RND) “RND on site” in Rostock. It hurts his heart to have to say that. He cited the German-Austrian and German-Czech borders as examples. The Union faction leader announced that he wanted to bring “corresponding motions” to the Bundestag “to prompt the federal government to make decisions here”.

See also  For tourism, the operation received starts and the cruise sector is doing well

You may also like

“The production of aluminum is migrating from Europe”

Healthcare, Schillaci: “More money for those on the...

Deutsche Bank share falls dramatically – that’s why

Deutsche Bank collapses and Germany is the fish...

CS takeover by UBS – Switzerland needs a...

Formigli, surreal talk show on the uterus for...

Mercedes corruption affair: offices of family businesses searched

Deutsche Bank, Scholz: “There is no reason to...

Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings...

Green energy, so you can accelerate the growth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy