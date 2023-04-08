However, it is questionable whether he will succeed in leading the shattered party out of its worst crisis to date. Even before the developments of the past few days, the SNP continued to plummet in surveys. In addition, there are increasing doubts as to whether Yousaf has the necessary skills to fill the big shoes of his charismatic predecessor Sturgeon. Meanwhile, the Labor Party, which has historically been strong in Scotland but has faded into the background since the rise of the SNP in the 2010s, is visibly gaining ground in polls.

In a recent poll the SNP was just ahead of Labor in the general election. Not only that: the opponents of Scottish independence (50 percent) have again clearly overtaken those in favor (44 percent).