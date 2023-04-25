Are They the New Tech Stocks?

WirtschaftsWoche: Your employer Baillie Gifford has been praised for its good results for years. In the past two years, however, investors withdrew a lot of money, partly because of high losses in technology funds. What’s the mood like in Edinburgh?

James Dow: It sometimes looks more dramatic from the outside than it actually is inside the house. We have many experienced fund managers who have experienced various cycles. We are sworn to it, and it has already been proven that long-term thinking and investing pays off. We all keep doing our job and believe in what we do. There was a brief shock, many customers had not expected such a deep fall in some tech stocks. But then they also said to us, okay, we understand what’s going on. We are usually not the only fund manager for large investors, and other investments were sometimes able to absorb the losses.