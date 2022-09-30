According to the elaboration of the Study Center of AutoScout24 (www.autoscout24.it) based on ACI – Automobile Club d’Italia data, in total it is estimated that they will be almost 165 thousand (24.2% of the total in circulation) the cars that will not be able to circulate. And if we also consider the Milanese hinterland, the number of cars that will not be able to circulate in Milan in the areas of Area B rises to almost 483 thousand, equal to 26.7% of the total. To these data, which concern motor vehicles for transporting people, it will then be necessary to add some bands relating to means of transporting things, mopeds and motor vehicles and other categories of vehicles.

Have the restrictions applied in recent years in Milan (Area C, the paid LTZ in the center of Milan, and Area B) had any effects? According to the elaboration of AutoScout24, the fleet in circulation remains dated but the results are starting to be seen compared to the Italian average. In fact, in the Milanese city, in 2021 the fleet, consisting of 678,839 cars, recorded a decrease of over 48,200 old generation cars compared to the previous year (from Euro 0 to 4), representing 45.2% of the total in circulation. (in 2019 it was 51.4%). A figure clearly lower than the Italian average (52.9%).

Instead, it increases by almost 48,500 the number of cars with the most recent emission class (Euro 6), which goes from 28.8% in 2019 to 36.4% in 2021. “Milan is confirmed as one of the most virtuous cities nationwide and the limitations are starting to produce positive effects on the renewal of the fleet – he says Sergio Lanfranchi, AutoScout24 Study Center – There is still a long way to go, but to encourage change, in addition to the new market, used cars can play a fundamental role. Thanks to the more affordable price, even those with a reduced spending capacity can drive safe and less polluting cars. And the data show how more and more Italians, and in particular the Milanese, are moving towards cars with more recent emission classes. It is important to underline that renewing the current fleet does not only mean buying hybrid or electric cars, but also new generation power supplies, such as the Euro 6, which can give a boost to the renewal process ».

There was no lack of protests by the opposition to Palazzo Marino, accompanied by the request to postpone the provision pending inflation and energy costs to decrease.

“More than a million people risk being left on foot due to Sala’s infamous choice, which speaks of environmentalism but which in reality massacres workers. For what? The return in terms of air quality is negligible. But perhaps the purpose of the Municipality of Milan is another, it is to make cash with the thousands of fines that will be issued, also thanks to the very little information to citizens “, he declares Stefano Maullu, Milan coordinator of Fratelli d’Italia.