Arera, gas bills even lighter in July: -2.1%. For the typical family, spending from 1484 euros per year

MILANO – Gas bills are further reduced for customers under the enhanced protection regime. For the typical family (considered with average gas consumption of 1,400 cubic meters per year) the rate is -2.1% compared to June. Arera communicates this, specifying that the cut is entirely determined by the reduction in expenditure for natural gas compared to June, due to the drop in the Cmem component relating to the procurement costs of natural gas. In July, when the average wholesale price was lower than in June, the price of the gas raw material alone for customers with contracts in protected conditions, is equal to 31.41 euro per megawatt hour.

Gas expenditure for the typical household in the period August 2022-July 2023 is thus approximately 1,484 euros, gross of taxes, recording a -10.7% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (August 2021- July 2022 ).

The component of the gas price to cover procurement costs (Cmemm), applied to customers still protected – just over 6 million domestic ones – is updated by the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera) as an average month of the price on the Italian wholesale market (the PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month, reminds the Authority.

In July, the general charges and the tariff linked to the cost of transport and metering remain unchanged, the Authority specifies, recalling that the Decree Law no. 79 of 28 June 2023 for the third quarter of 2023, therefore also for consumption in July , for gas confirmed the reduction of VAT to 5% and the zeroing of general system charges.