Important variations above 20% for sure” for the next electricity bill. This was announced by Stefano Besseghini, President of the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment. As reported by Ansa, “I believe that we are now at the end of the month on gas, it would be reasonable to expect something around 10% because in that case the most important change occurred in the previous two months, so that now it is able to recover much more than that seems to me difficult”.

If Arera’s forecasts are confirmed, the reduction in electricity and gas tariffs would result in savings of a total of 408 euros per year per family compared to the prices in effect today. This was stated by Codacons according to which a 20% reduction in electricity tariffs would bring the average bill to drop from the current 1,434 euros per year to 1,147 euros per year, with a saving of 287 euros per family – analyzes Codacons – That of gas, with a by 10%, it would drop from the current 1,210 euros per nucleus to 1,089 euros, with a lower cost of 121 euros. Between electricity and gas, if Besseghini’s predictions were confirmed, the savings would therefore be equal to 408 euros per year per family. “However, these numbers are weighed down by the return of system charges on electricity, which will come into effect precisely when Italians increase their electricity consumption and which therefore risk significantly reducing the benefits for families” – concludes the president Carlo Rienzi.