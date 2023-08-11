Argentina between chaos and inflation over 110%: the primaries heat up the markets

Las PASO, investors’ attention to Argentina is growing. The analysis

A few days from primaries in Argentina (Las PASO) candidates are in the final stages of their electoral tours and the attention of investors is maximala given the delicacy of the economic situation in Argentina. Whichever government takes office, in fact, will be faced with a complex macroeconomic situation, with inflation above 110% YoY, negative net FX reserves and onerous IMF pay schedule over the next few years.

In this context they are necessary structural reforms and a government as credible as possible to carry on the negotiations with the IMF. Already a few weeks ago the current one finance minister Sergio Massa has reached a Staff Level Agreement with the IMF, which must be approved by the board no earlier than the second part of the month of August, to anticipate disbursements due from the IMF to Argentina in the second part of the year to the month of August and which gives relief to the country at least until the general elections of October 22nd.

