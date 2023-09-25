Argentina’s SME Control Vehicular Argentino (CVA) Launches Country’s First Mobile VTV Laboratory for Electric Vehicles

Argentine SME Control Vehicular Argentino (CVA) has unveiled the nation’s first mobile vehicle technical verification (VTV) laboratory for electric vehicles. Developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Industrial Technology (INTI), the laboratory will allow testing and diagnostics on electric vehicles.

CVA is a company that designs, manufactures, and markets equipment for vehicle diagnosis, including traditional, hybrid, and electric vehicles. In conjunction with INTI, the firm has secured four Technical Aptitude Certificates of Conformity, enabling its expansion into global markets. These certificates have positioned CVA as a leader in the industry, allowing it to export to 27 countries.

INTI and CVA are also collaborating on projects related to the conversion of combustion engine cars to electric vehicles. With the world rapidly moving toward electrification of the vehicle fleet, both organizations are determined to keep Argentina at pace with global trends.

Jose Ignacio De Mendiguren, the Secretary of Industry and Productive Development, stated that one of the goals of the Argentine productive cabinet is to promote the entire value chain of electromobility. This will align Argentina with sustainable technologies and new production trends.

The mobile laboratory, located at the Miguelete Technology Park (PTM), features the necessary equipment provided by CVA to conduct braking, damping, and gas measurement tests on both conventional and electric vehicles. This diagnostic booth will significantly contribute to the development of the local automotive industry, ensuring standardized protocols for new types of engines.

CVA emphasized that these advancements will ultimately transfer to the regular verification processes for motorcycles, city-cars, cars, and trucks, whether they are originally manufactured or converted post-circulation.

Sandra Mayol, the president of INTI, expressed the institute’s comprehensive support for the change in the energy paradigm, linking production, technology, and sustainability. Mayol also highlighted the importance of mobility in this new agenda and the institute’s commitment to promoting the international insertion of Argentine SMEs with cutting-edge, environmentally-friendly products.

This initiative represents a significant step forward for Argentina in the field of electric vehicle technology, as the country strives to keep pace with global electrification goals.

