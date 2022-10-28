Argo AI self-driving car factory closes down, European and American auto giants lose money
(New York, 27th) American DevelopmentAutopilotsystem startupArgo AIDeclared bankruptcy on Wednesday (26th), the German auto giantfordVolkswagen and American automakersford(Ford) has announced the termination of investment plans, and billions of dollars have been lost.
Comprehensive foreign media reports,fordInvesting since 2017Argo AIThe company’s self-driving program,fordWeigan then joined in 2019, hoping to quickly realize an independent self-driving system that does not require any driver participation.
Argo AIPlan to develop with Level 4AutopilotClass cars and commercialization, but it will take more than 5 years to develop and invest billions of dollars. Level 4 does not require a driver and also allows the driver to nap during the trip.
fordWiegand announced on Wednesday that it would no longer investArgo AI,futureAutopilotR&D capacity will be focused on existing partnerships with Bosch, Chinese tech company Horizon Robotics.
fordWiegand said in a statement:fordWeigan ZhengheArgo AIWork together to provide employees with more job opportunities and continue to develop promisingAutopilotplan, all withfordfurther cooperation remains unchanged. “
at the same time,fordOn the same day, it was also announced that thefordWeigan Motors isArgo AIofAutopilotplan,fordincluded in the pairArgo AIA $2.7 billion non-cash pre-tax impairment on investments resulted in a net loss of $827 million in the third quarter.
fordIt announced third-quarter revenue of $39.4 billion, an increase of 10.4% over the same period last year, but at the same time lowered some of its annual earnings forecasts, citing difficulties faced by suppliers. (Central News Agency)