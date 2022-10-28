(New York, 27th) American Development system startup Declared bankruptcy on Wednesday (26th), the German auto giant Volkswagen and American automakers (Ford) has announced the termination of investment plans, and billions of dollars have been lost.

Comprehensive foreign media reports, Investing since 2017 The company’s self-driving program, Weigan then joined in 2019, hoping to quickly realize an independent self-driving system that does not require any driver participation.

Plan to develop with Level 4 Class cars and commercialization, but it will take more than 5 years to develop and invest billions of dollars. Level 4 does not require a driver and also allows the driver to nap during the trip.

Wiegand announced on Wednesday that it would no longer invest ,future R&D capacity will be focused on existing partnerships with Bosch, Chinese tech company Horizon Robotics.

Wiegand said in a statement: Weigan Zhenghe Work together to provide employees with more job opportunities and continue to develop promising plan, all with further cooperation remains unchanged. “

at the same time, On the same day, it was also announced that the Weigan Motors is of plan, included in the pair A $2.7 billion non-cash pre-tax impairment on investments resulted in a net loss of $827 million in the third quarter.

It announced third-quarter revenue of $39.4 billion, an increase of 10.4% over the same period last year, but at the same time lowered some of its annual earnings forecasts, citing difficulties faced by suppliers. (Central News Agency)