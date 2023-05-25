Ariane Kilian is moving back to Germany from Skoda

Ariane Kilian (2nd from left): Škoda’s chief spokeswoman appreciates the cooperation with CEO Klaus Zellmer (middle) and the board team of the VW brand in the Czech Republic, but she is still aiming to return to Germany. Skoda Auto

According to current information from Business Insider, the former journalist will give up her top job as Head of Communications at Škoda Auto at the end of June – after just one year in office. The main motive behind it is therefore Ariane Kilian’s urgent desire to be more often and closer to the offspring again – and with her husband: VW’s Group Board Member for Human Resources, Gunnar Kilian. It is not yet clear who will succeed her in the Czech Republic. However, possible management tasks for Ariane Kilian in a key department of the VW Group in Lower Saxony are already emerging.

Personnel surprise in the Volkswagen Group: Ariane Kilian, Head of Communications at Škoda Auto, will end her assignment at the Czech VW volume brand this summer. Business Insider learned this from circles around the main Volkswagen passenger car brand in Wolfsburg.

As VW executives unanimously report, Kilian wants to return to Germany from the company’s headquarters with the arrow logo in Mladá Boleslav at the end of June – after just a year. The trained journalist only took up her post as Škoda’s chief spokeswoman on July 1, 2022.

Farewell for personal reasons

The background to Kilian’s decision is her great desire to move closer to her three children and her husband more often and spatially: Ariane is married to Gunnar Kilian, 48, member of the Wolfsburg VW Group Board of Management for Human Resources and Truck & Bus. As reported by Business Insider, that’s considered influential Duo far beyond Lower Saxony as “VW’s power couple”.

A group insider describes the cooperation between Ariane Kilian and Škoda CEO Klaus Zellmer as “very good”. Another manager rated the internal and external work of the chief communicator as “completely successful”. She deserves “undoubted respect” for the decision to change “for the good of the family”.

Rumors about complex tasks

Ariane Kilian’s successor at Škoda Auto in the Czech Republic is still open. On the other hand, there is already exciting speculation about a possible activity in Germany for the woman in her mid-forties.

According to this, Ariane Kilian could take over the tasks of Nicole Mommsen, who has been Head of Global Communications and Sustainability at VW Group Technology since the beginning of April. The trigger for this seemingly plausible consideration: Mommsen will start as head of communications at Deutsche Bahn.

If Ariane Kilian should one day – like Nicole Mommsen – bear the diverse responsibilities for communication and sustainability at Volkswagen Group Components, PowerCo SE, Volkswagen Group Charging & Energy and for the platform business of the Volkswagen Group, this would also be a kind of return to some well-known places of work. Before joining Škoda, Ariane Kilian was in charge of communications for the Technology and Volkswagen Group Components departments.