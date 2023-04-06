The launch of the new large rocket is likely to be delayed again, now Europe’s leading rocket company ArianeGroup has separated from its boss. The tasks of the successor are clearly defined – but Elon Musk’s lead with SpaceX already seems unattainable.

UFew numbers suffice to assess the competitiveness of Europe’s only large missile compared to the USA. Two or three launches of an Ariane rocket this year to a targeted 100 launches of billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

This shows that Europe has lost its former dominance in launching commercial satellites into space. In addition, the start of the development of the new large rocket Ariane 6, which will cost more than four billion euros, is likely to be delayed again.

Now there are also personal consequences. With immediate effect, the CEO of Europe’s leading rocket construction group ArianeGroup will be replaced. The company is the industrial general contractor for the new large rocket.

In the message from the joint venture between Airbus and France’s engine manufacturer Safran, there is no indication why the previous CEO André-Hubert Roussel will be exchanged for the Safran manager Martin Sion.

However, the task of the new CEO is described unequivocally: “The top priority is still the first flight of Ariane 6 and the subsequent rapid ramp-up of production.”

In Europe’s aerospace industry, it is an open secret that the Ariane 6 rocket’s maiden flight, originally planned for 2020, will probably no longer be possible by the new date by the end of the year. Important milestones that should have been reached by early April were missed.

Europe has a missile gap

The head of Bremen’s space company OHB, Marco Fuchs, was the first prominent industry representative to announce that he does not expect the first flight until spring 2024.

The dilemma also includes the fact that only two Ariane 5 rockets have been produced and are scheduled to launch this year. Due to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the Russian Soyuz rockets previously used are no longer available. That’s why Europe now has a missile gap, especially since there’s also a problem with the smaller Vega missile.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is expanding its lead and is about to embark on the maiden flight of the world‘s largest rocket, Starship. In China, a launch of an allegedly privately developed small carrier rocket, which was developed within an extremely short time, just worked on the first try.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket before launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida Quelle: Getty Images/Joe Raedle

In industry circles, there is talk of a lead that SpaceX can no longer catch up on because the new Ariane 6 rocket is 40 percent cheaper than the previous Ariane 5 type, but can nowhere near keep up with SpaceX’s prices. Elon Musk’s group can currently reuse the first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket through a recycling concept.

In the case of the new Starship super rocket, even the entire rocket should not be a disposable model. The 120 meter high spacecraft could take off for the first test flight in April. Those responsible at Europe’s space agency ESA, the rocket construction company ArianeGroup and the entire European industry can only marvel at the successes of SpaceX.

ArianeGroup and France’s nuclear missiles

At a recent media event at a rocket engine test stand in Lampoldshausen, industry representatives did not want to comment on a possible further postponement of the Ariane 6 launch. The Germany boss of the ArianeGroup, Pierre Godart, insisted that there is still official talk of the first flight at the end of the year.

The rocket construction group, where the CEO is now being replaced, is by no means transparent. A separate annual report with detailed information will not be published. Via the detour of the Airbus annual report, it emerges that the turnover of the ArianeGroup slumped from 3.1 to 2.4 billion euros in 2022, with a mini-profit of 19 million euros.

ArianeGroup probably also shies away from looking at its figures, because its tasks also include the production of France’s missiles with nuclear warheads that can be fired from submarines. In Germany, the ArianeGroup has around 1,000 employees.

