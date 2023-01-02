Home Business Ariston Group completes the acquisition of CENTROTEC Climate Systems
Business

Ariston Group completes the acquisition of CENTROTEC Climate Systems

by admin

Ariston Group has completed the closing of the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of CENTROTEC Climate Systems.

The cash consideration paid for the acquisition is equal to 635 million euros in cash (following a preliminary adjustment relating to cash, debt and changes in working capital at 31 December 2022), plus 41,416,667 Ariston Holding shares.

Paolo Merloni, Executive Chairman of Ariston Group, said: “The acquisition of CENTROTEC Climate Systems, the largest in the history of the Group, strengthens our offer in mid-range and high-end air conditioning solutions, and marks our entry into ventilation residential and in air-handling. It also consolidates our positioning in Europe and in particular in Germany – the largest European economy and one of the markets with the greatest growth prospects for heat pumps – which becomes the first country among the Group’s geographies. I am happy to welcome Guido Krass and all the people of CENTROTEC Climate Systems to the Ariston Group”.

See also  Brand activist Christmas, little frivolity and a lot of social commitment

You may also like

The domestic oil price adjustment window opens on...

Eni, biorefineries and car sharing in a newco...

Hongteng Precision announced the acquisition of PRETTL SWH...

The first batch of market-oriented projects in Xiong’an...

In Friuli-Venezia Giulia factories as places of health...

The 2023 Jikrypton 001 is on the market...

Piazza Affari accelerates, Ftse Mib returns to 24,000...

Record numbers on the ski slopes, the aim...

Set Sail 2023 | New progress has been...

The rush of petrol after the end of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy