Ariston Group has completed the closing of the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of CENTROTEC Climate Systems.

The cash consideration paid for the acquisition is equal to 635 million euros in cash (following a preliminary adjustment relating to cash, debt and changes in working capital at 31 December 2022), plus 41,416,667 Ariston Holding shares.

Paolo Merloni, Executive Chairman of Ariston Group, said: “The acquisition of CENTROTEC Climate Systems, the largest in the history of the Group, strengthens our offer in mid-range and high-end air conditioning solutions, and marks our entry into ventilation residential and in air-handling. It also consolidates our positioning in Europe and in particular in Germany – the largest European economy and one of the markets with the greatest growth prospects for heat pumps – which becomes the first country among the Group’s geographies. I am happy to welcome Guido Krass and all the people of CENTROTEC Climate Systems to the Ariston Group”.