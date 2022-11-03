Home Business Ariston, strong growth in the first nine months of 2022: + 21% on an annual basis
Ariston, strong growth in the first nine months of 2022: + 21% on an annual basis

The period of sustained growth continues for Ariston in 2022. Revenues exceeded 1.7 billion (+ 22%) in the first nine months of the year. To highlight it is the same company with an official note, which however does not seem to shake investors too much (at the moment the stock in Piazza Affari is around -2%).

In particular, net revenues amounted to 1,725 ​​million euros, up 22.2% compared to the first nine months of 2021 thanks to a still very strong third quarter (+ 18.7% year on year including Chromagen). Adjusted EBIT of 139.5 million euros was up 2.4% compared to the first nine months of 2021. Profit before taxes was 122 million euros, up 6.3% year over year.

“It was another quarter of strong growth driven by the demand for renewable solutions” – commented Paolo Merloni, Executive Chairman, who added “The activities for the closing of the acquisition of CENTROTEC Climate Systems, the largest operation in Ariston’s history , are proceeding as expected; after the green light received yesterday from the antitrust, we are ready for the Extraordinary General Meeting which will be called for the final resolution. “

