The record and unprecedented discount on the assets of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, invested in Bitcoindid not go unnoticed by Cathie Woodfounder and CEO of Ark Invest. According to Bloomberg data, the fund, Ark Invest has acquired more than 315,000 shares for a value of approx $ 2.8 million, from the cryptographic fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust for theARK Next Generation Internet exchange-traded fund (ticker ARKW). According to the Ark Invest Daily Trades website, which tracks the company’s portfolio moves, this is Ark’s first purchase of the product. Grayscale from July 2021.

Wood’s signings come at a complex time for the Grayscale Bitcoin Trustwhich is invested exclusively in Bitcoin and tracks the price of the cryptocurrency, offered a discount price of 40% over the value of the underlying cryptocurrency.

The dislocation is a product of the fund’s structure, which does not allow for redemptions, which means that the shares cannot be destroyed to keep up with the changing demand. This dynamic has significantly widened GBTC’s gap over the past week, due to the fallout from the crypto exchange’s filing for bankruptcy, FTX, which has dragged Bitcoin down.

While long-term investors in the $ 10 billion Bitcoin fund have been punished by the discount – the value of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has risen nearly 1,200% since the start of 2016, compared to the cryptocurrency queen’s soaring 3,700%. , the Bitcoin.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, buying GBTC at 40% off its net asset value is like buying Bitcoin close to $ 11,000, compared to its current price of $ 16,400.

Cathie Wood buys Coinbase shares

Wood’s bottom, ARK Investment Management recently bought 237,675 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbasetaking advantage of the decline in the stock in the wake of the news of the collapse of FTX.

Most of the purchases were for ARK’s Innovation ETF, with additional stakes in the Next Generation Internet ETF and the Fintech Innovation ETF, according to data on the company’s website.

Coinbase said last week that it has minimal exposure to FTX, with only $ 15 million on deposit to facilitate customer trading and trading. Additionally, Coinbase said it has no exposure to FTX’s FTT token – which plummeted 80% on Tuesday – and no exposure to FTX subsidiary Alameda Research.