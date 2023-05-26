Home » Armani is confirmed as the king of fashion and turnover. Record revenues: 2.35 billion
Armani is confirmed as the king of fashion and turnover. Record revenues: 2.35 billion

Armani is confirmed as the king of fashion and turnover. Record revenues: 2.35 billion

Giorgio Armani and the record numbers. All budget items are positive

The group Giorgio Armani continue to be a business model winner in the world. The balance sheets also confirm this as regards the last exercise (that of 2022), closed at 2,35 mldwith a significant +16,5% compared to the previous year. His company, which will turn 50 in 2025, – reads the Sole 24 Ore – confirms the solidity of the business model, the Armani group remains the leader among Italian non-listed fashion companies. The induced turnover exceeds i 4.5 billion while the turnover at retail values ​​is estimated over 6.5 billion euros.

Excellent – continues il Sole – also i profitability data management (ex International financial reporting standard, Ifrs16, it is specified in the official press release): Ebitda has reached 289 millionup 25% compared to 2021, while ebit is up 30% to 202.5 million. Despite an international context still characterized by multiple crisis factors, in 2022 all sales channels are results growing compared to 2021, with a very balanced breakdown that sees direct retail up by 17%, wholesale by 16%, e-commerce by 9%, with trends often higher than the reference markets, especially for clothing category.

