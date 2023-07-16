Armchair turn in communication in Italy: Mardegan goes to Enel, It…

Flavio Cattaneo and Nicolò Mardegan

Cattaneo calls Nicola Mardegan to head of communication and institutional relations Italy in Enel

Some changes in the communication area and institutional relations of Enel was expected after the inauguration of Flavio Cattaneo at the helm of the energy giant. And so it happened. Nicholas Mardegan he was appointed new head of the Italian communication and institutional relations area. Reporting directly to him, he was promoted Carlos Mendes Pereira, who now leads the entire communication area of ​​Enel in Italy and succeeds Cecilia Ferranti. Among the new additions also Fabio Marando, for years in the external relations of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Mardegan, until a few weeks ago at the helm of Ita’s communication, will have a great challenge ahead of him. Mardegan, classy Milanese 1982In the 2016 he ran for mayor in the municipal elections of the Lombard capital with the NoiXMilano list obtaining 2.5% of the vote. Conservative, president of the Life Help Center of the Mangiagalli clinic, he boasts a long political experience in Youth Action. A militancy that allowed him to get to know Giorgia Meloni directly.

The question that many are asking is: who will take his place in Italy? The selection has been started – we need a figure that does not look like “teleguidata” by the government so as not to frighten Lufthansa’s Germans who do not want to have to fight daily against mainstream information that will look suspiciously at Lufthansa. Who? Some names have been made, but for the moment it hasn’t tightened up on anyone yet. The commitment is particularly onerous and, for this reason, an expert communicator is needed. Stit is rumored that in pole position there is a woman. The name? See you on the next episode.

