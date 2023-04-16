Armin Allmendinger: Trust is the basis of good management consulting

Armin Allmendinger knows that good management consultancy also depends on interpersonal relationships

Armin Allmendinger

Anyone who hires an external management consultant is putting the fate of their company in someone else’s hands. It is therefore important to pay close attention to calling in a suitable specialist. Armin Allmendinger is an expert in the field of management consulting and explains that good cooperation not only depends on the professional competence of the management consultant, but also on the fact that there is a personal fit between the company and the consultant.

Contents:

– Trust is generated by various factors

– Employees are often critical of external consultants

– Difficult subjects should be treated with sensitivity

– A management consultant must be able to empathize with the company

TRUST IS GENERATED BY DIFFERENT FACTORS

Armin Allmendinger knows that trust doesn’t just happen that way. But a good cornerstone in this direction is always mutual sympathy. It is much easier for a management consultant who is sympathetic to the company’s managers and employees to push through his ideas convincingly than someone who appears unapproachable from the outset. Other factors that create a trusting basis are professional competence and the will to familiarize yourself with the subject. If the executives have the impression that the fate of the company is really important to the consultant, it is usually much easier for them to sit back, relax and let the experts get down to business, according to Armin Allmendinger’s experience.

EMPLOYEES ARE OFTEN CRITICAL TO EXTERNAL CONSULTANTS

According to Armin Allmendinger, external consultants often have the problem that they are viewed more critically by the employees of a company. Long-established employees in particular often have difficulties with changes or even criticism of their usual processes, which is why an external person is often labeled as incompetent. In order to counteract this, an external consultant should also attach importance to creating a basis of trust towards the employees. According to Armin Allmendinger, this is particularly successful when the employees are involved in the processes and always have the opportunity to ask questions and make suggestions themselves.

DIFFICULT SUBJECTS SHOULD BE HANDLED WITH DELICATION

Armin Allmendinger has found that as a management consultant, you cannot avoid addressing difficult issues. Especially when it comes to organizational structures and finances, these conversations can sometimes become uncomfortable. Armin Allmendinger advises that empathy and sensitivity are required so that managers and employees do not feel attacked.

A MANAGEMENT CONSULTANT MUST BE ABLE TO PUT THEMSELVES INTO THE COMPANY

Armin Allmendinger has often experienced consultants who try to implement their own ideas at any price. However, the expert strongly advises against this approach. Instead, before a management consultation can take place, a consultant should find out exactly what the wishes and goals of the company in question are, what it looks like in terms of human, organizational and financial resources and how far the company is willing to go.

