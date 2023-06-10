Armor: “Full speed” – Rheinmetall is now waking up from its “peace sleep”

WLike no other German supplier, Rheinmetall is benefiting from the new conflict in the middle of Europe. The Dax group recorded 18 percent more incoming orders in 2022 compared to the previous year, and the group expects double-digit sales growth in the coming years.

Not only the Ukraine war contributes to this, but also the rearmament of the German armed forces. Everywhere in the Unterlüß factory halls, old machines are dusted off, new ventilation systems are installed and production lines are rebuilt. At a pace that is much faster than previously communicated by politicians.