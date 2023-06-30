Arms industry: the protection of the constitution warns of spies

After Germany, but also other European countries, had expelled spies disguised as diplomats, the Russian services would “switch to new procurement channels and use every means and every opportunity to cover their information and technology needs,” warns the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. For example, it can be assumed that Russian activities in cyberspace “will increase further in the future”. In addition, it is expected that Russia will increasingly try to circumvent EU sanctions, “especially for goods that the Russian military needs for its supplies”.

