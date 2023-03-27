From FdI the words of the Northern League leader Romeo are declassified to “simple dialectic” which do not change the foreign policy line of the executive

Solid majority on Ukraine, migrants and green transition, but the distinctions of the League remain on the war. “What matters is the vote on the resolution”, the thesis of Fdi. After all, Romeo, leader of the League, in his speech to the Senate did nothing but repeat the concerns about the military escalation, “there are no contradictions”, the thesis. There are other knots in the majority: there is still the one on problem loans to be resolved with regard to the superbonus, there is the “counter-offensive” that the party in via Bellerio is preparing on the dl Cutro (while the government would like to ‘soften’ the rule on special protection even further, the ‘ex lumbards’ aim to eliminate it completely, even if they probably won’t resubmit all the amendments to restore the measures of the Salvini decrees).

Then there is the dossier on the appointments (tonight there should be a summit and the question of confirming Blangiardo with Istat is still to be resolved) and then there is the issue of seaside resorts, the executive is working on a provision for the reorganization of the sector but both the League and FI keep the bar straight, “Meloni had said he wanted to leave Bolkestein, it’s up to you to find a solution”, says a deputy. On the other hand, on support for Kiev, the forces that support the executive have found, albeit with difficulty, an agreement on the resolution. There are those who pointed out in Palazzo Madama the absence of ministers of the Via Bellerio party in the Chamber (there was only Calderoli) but the words of the parent company Romeo are declassified in Fdi to “simple dialectic” which do not change the foreign policy line of the executive.

“The objective of the cessation of hostilities seems more like a declaration of principle. On the contrary, we hear constant talk of an offensive. The problem is not military support, but a race for ever more powerful arms with the risk of an accident which there is no turning back”, underlined the president of the Northern League in the Senate who highlighted the “desert of diplomacy” and warned of the risk of a single thought, or rather of a “sweet tyranny of the dominant thought”. “Europe must give itself an objective of peace”, supported the blue Gasparri. In any case, support for the government will continue with the prime minister who has also turned to the opposition.

Subscribe to the newsletter

