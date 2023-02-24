War Ukraine, Italy will send only defensive material to Kiev

Italy will not send military fighter jets or long-range missiles to Ukraine. No armaments that could allow Kiev to strike in Russian territory thus triggering, in fact, a direct conflict between Moscow and NATO.

According to Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal the Prime Minister directly reassured both President Silvio Berlusconi and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini with two phone calls that only defensive weapons will go from Italy to Ukraineas it has been so far, and equipment for the Kiev Armed Forces.

Besides, both in Come on Italy and that in the Lega doubts about the risk of a escalation with Russia they are strong: in the first case the words of theformer Knight al seat on the day of the regional elections in Lombardyin the second the private statements of the secretary Matthew Salvini.

Some Azzurri and Northern League exponents have also come out in the open to invite the government to moderation and not to exceed certain limits. In any case, there will be no clash in Parliament, which has already approved a resolution allowing the shipment of armaments until December 31st of this year and therefore now everything passes from Copasir where, of course, everything is classified.

