Army chief and university professor – What the economy can learn from the army about leadership – News

In recent years, management experience from the army has been in little demand in business . That’s about to change.

For a long time, a career in the army was considered essential to attain a leadership role in business. But that changed with the end of the Cold War: the army became less and less important in everyday working life. Those who wanted to continue in the military sometimes even had to justify their absences for military reasons.

Be a role model and show a vision

Army chief Thomas Süssli – who wanted to be a professional magician as a child and only reluctantly completed recruit school – makes it clear that the army today teaches a lot that is of benefit to leaders in civilian life. If the army leads with orders, sets goals and allows a maximum of freedom to achieve these goals, that has something to do with transformational leadership.

Managers as role models

So-called transformational leadership is about managers acting as role models. They should inspire and motivate employees with their behavior so that they use their willingness to perform in the interests of the company.

“The core of leadership is that it is about being a role model, showing a vision, showing understanding for the employees – that doesn’t mean always agreeing – giving trust, but then also demanding results, that’s exactly what it is the same in business as in the army,” Thomas Süssli is convinced.

Legend: Corps Commander Thomas Süssli

Corps Commander Thomas Süssli is responsible for the leadership of the army.

Keystone

Thomas Süssli has been head of the Swiss Army since 2020. The 57-year-old is a trained chemical laboratory technician. He trained as a programmer and business informatics specialist. He worked as a banker for many years. In 2015 he joined the career officer corps and was responsible, among other things, for the newly created cyber recruit school.

This is the basis of military leadership Service Rules. There it says under the section “Thinking and commitment”: “Leading by order requires courage, trust and respect for the freedom of action of the subordinates.” And further: “This type of management requires active thinking and the willingness to act independently and proactively in the sense of the assignment from the subordinates.”

We don’t lead by orders in the army.

According to his own statements, Thomas Süssli keeps hearing that leadership is easy for him: “You can just stand there and give orders.” But that’s not exactly how it is: “We don’t lead in the army with orders.”

In the end, the result has to be right, there is no difference between the military and the economy.

University professor and communications expert Miriam Meckel agrees with army chief Thomas Süssli: Both in the army and in business, leadership has a lot to do with trust and with things being set as an example: “I have to be told according to leadership principles: How would you like are we actually doing this? And I must have the freedom to achieve goals in ways that are best for me.” In the end, the result has to be right, there is no difference between the military and the economy.

University professor Miriam Meckel

Legend: Communications expert Miriam Meckel

Miriam Meckel is Professor of Corporate Communication at the University of St. Gallen

Keystone

The 56-year-old is a bestselling author, journalist, entrepreneur and professor. She heads the Institute for Media and Communication Management at the University of St. Gallen. She has had a meteoric career: in her early 30s she became the youngest professor in Germany. Among other things, she was state secretary and government spokeswoman in North Rhine-Westphalia.

As an entrepreneur and provider of further training, she can see into many companies. And this is where Miriam Meckel observes that managers keep falling back into old management patterns – especially in times of uncertainty.

The real question is: How far am I willing to really commit?

Ultimately, however, leadership principles are similar: “The real question is: How far am I willing to really commit myself and say, for a certain time I am willing to make my services available to the organization – whether it is a military or a private sector and to do it with loyalty, commitment and responsibility?»

At the weekend there are people who thank recruits on the train or on the street for doing their duty. I think that’s a wonderful sign.

Thomas Süssli keeps hearing from recruits that the army’s reputation has improved since the outbreak of the Ukraine war: “At the weekend there are people on the train or on the street who thank them for doing their duty. I think that’s a wonderful sign.”