Home Business Army orders new guided missiles from German-Israeli company
Business

Army orders new guided missiles from German-Israeli company

by admin
Army orders new guided missiles from German-Israeli company

The Army is replacing the old anti-tank guided missile called TOW with a new surface-to-surface missile system. Armasuisse opted for the Spike LR2 system from the German-Israeli company Eurospike. Details on the package of millions will be communicated later.

As Armasuisse announced on Tuesday, the chosen type of weapon is already being used by various European armies. In the evaluation, the system had the highest military utility value and was also the most attractive offer from an economic point of view.

How many pieces of the new weapon are to be procured and how expensive the package will be is the subject of clarifications. Details would be presented to Parliament with the army message in 2024, it was only said. Until then, the relevant information is classified.

The new ground-to-ground guided missile is intended to ensure that the ground troops of the Swiss army can engage armored targets over long distances. (aeg/sda)

You might also be interested in:

See also  Year of the Tiger!More than 400 listed companies belong to the year of the tiger, can the stock price "tiger" rise?_Wuliangye_Market Cap_Pingmei Co., Ltd.

You may also like

Fuels: from August 1, petrol stations will be...

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce Answers...

Pay for use, car and motorcycle insurance based...

Pa decree, 3,000 hires in the draft. Stabilized...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 4th. Oil continues to...

Resolution 7 of 03/21/2023 – Adoption of the...

Exhaust gas fraud at Audi: Proceedings against three...

Defense, Fincantieri and Leonardo at 21% of European...

Great performance: Trump in court / New attempt:...

Tunisia: towards the realization of joint projects with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy