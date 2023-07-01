Arrigo Cipriani and the unmanned Harry’s Bar. “Italy? Republic founded on holidays”

Harry’s bar in Venice is looking for staff but can’t find it. The owner: “Blame the citizen’s income”

Harry’s Bar in Venice is looking for staff, but can’t find it. The figures that are missing are many: waiters, factotum, pastry chefs, accountants, even a motorboat driver. According to the 91-year-old owner of the restaurant, Arrigo Cipriani, there are various contributing factors. What do you think are the reasons for this difficulty in finding personnel? “It is useless to look for excuses: the main problem is the citizen’s income, who ruined the world of work by sending the message that you can earn money even sitting comfortably at home sitting on the sofa.

It is now money that rules the world, no longer the value of work,” he explains in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “I understand if an income of poverty had been created, based on a real impossibility of survival, but I don’t understand why a person should receive an income for the simple fact of being a citizen, because the word “citizen’s income” derives from this “. If we teach people that money comes even without the need to work, why on earth would a person choose to roll up their sleeves?”

