Home » Arrigo Cipriani and the unmanned Harry’s Bar. “Italy? Republic founded on holidays”
Business

Arrigo Cipriani and the unmanned Harry’s Bar. “Italy? Republic founded on holidays”

by admin
Arrigo Cipriani and the unmanned Harry’s Bar. “Italy? Republic founded on holidays”

Harry’s bar in Venice is looking for staff but can’t find it. The owner: “Blame the citizen’s income”

Harry’s Bar in Venice is looking for staff, but can’t find it. The figures that are missing are many: waiters, factotum, pastry chefs, accountants, even a motorboat driver. According to the 91-year-old owner of the restaurant, Arrigo Cipriani, there are various contributing factors. What do you think are the reasons for this difficulty in finding personnel? “It is useless to look for excuses: the main problem is the citizen’s income, who ruined the world of work by sending the message that you can earn money even sitting comfortably at home sitting on the sofa.

It is now money that rules the world, no longer the value of work,” he explains in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “I understand if an income of poverty had been created, based on a real impossibility of survival, but I don’t understand why a person should receive an income for the simple fact of being a citizen, because the word “citizen’s income” derives from this “. If we teach people that money comes even without the need to work, why on earth would a person choose to roll up their sleeves?”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  China Merchants Shekou: Sales amount of 61.435 billion yuan from January to April 2022 | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Istat, employed people are still growing in May:...

Nature – Environment Minister calls on industry to...

China exports more than Japan

VDA President Müller: Warning of “creeping erosion” due...

Government Implements Measures to Stimulate Economic Growth: Central...

EU Council, from migrants to the Franco-German axis:...

Apple is now worth more than $3 trillion

New Year’s violence, the sentences: one to 4...

Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in June, Indicating Sustained Economic...

Bundestag – SPD negotiator calls changes to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy