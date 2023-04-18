Home » Arrigo, the son of Roberto Vecchioni, has died. The social ad
Arrigo, the son of Roberto Vecchioni, has died. The announcement on social media

“After so much pain, our wonderful Arrigo is finally at peace. The family asks for silence”. With these words, published on the singer-songwriter’s social profiles, Roberto Vecchioni announces the sad news of the death of his son Arrigo. Arrigo was the second of four children di Vecchioni, the first had from his second wife Daria Colombo. From her first marriage to Irene BrozziRoberto Vecchioni had her first child, Francesca Vecchioni. Subsequently, in 1981, she married Daria Colombowith whom he had three other children: Arrigo, Carolina and Edoardo.

